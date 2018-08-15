Vogelbach Leads Rainiers To Win

Dan Vogelbach had another big game, driving in five runs on Tuesday night as the Rainiers won in Albuquerque, 9-5. Tacoma shoots for a three-game sweep tonight at 5:35 (Pacific).

Vogelbach continues to put up career-best numbers in 2018. He now has the fourth-best OPS among qualified hitters in all of minor league baseball.

1.130 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Buffalo 1.037 – Nate Lowe, Durham 1.028 – Jeff McNeil, Las Vegas 1.019 – Dan Vogelbach, Tacoma

All three players above Vogey began the year at lower levels of the minors and worked their way up to the Triple-A club that is listed (when you hit this well, you get promoted). Vogelbach is the only one of the players to amass all of his minor league stats at the Triple-A level.

Guerrero and Lowe are currently playing for the listed team, while McNeil is now getting a major league trial with the Mets.

I personally believe that if given an everyday opportunity Vogelbach would post a higher OPS than current Mariners first baseman Ryan Healy, but once you add defense into the mix it becomes a more difficult decision. Nelson Cruz has the DH spot blocked, and now Robinson Cano is in the first base mix as a left-handed option… so here Vogelbach sits, crushing the PCL.

Vogelbach recently cracked the Tacoma All-Time Home Run List, with his 43 career homers placing in a tie for 18th. He’s also broken into the top ten on the All-Time Walks list.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Dan Vogelbach had a big game at the plate as the Rainiers made it two straight wins in Albuquerque with a 9-5 victory on Tuesday night. Vogelbach drove in a run with a ground out in the first, pulled a two-run double in the fifth, and lined a two-run homer in the sixth to give him a 2-for-5, 5 RBI game. Ian Miller chipped in with three hits and three RBI.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners placed James Paxton on the disabled list and called up tonight’s scheduled Rainiers starter Christian Bergman, so we now have a bullpen day. The Rainiers expect to add pitcher Steven Moyers from Class-A Clinton today; he has been with Tacoma twice previously this season. Seattle has purchased the contract of pitcher David Rollins from the independent Sussex County Miners and he will be re-joining the Rainiers.

TODAY: Tacoma (59-61) at Albuquerque (55-66), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 9-6.

PITCHERS: TBA at LHP Brett Oberholtzer (5-9, 6.00).

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 13 straight and 36 of his last 37 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 33 straight PCL games; it’s the sixth-longest on-base streak in the PCL this season… Ben Gamel is batting .395 (17-for-43) with a homer and eight RBI in 11 games since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: The ‘Topes just split a four-game series in Fresno, and prior to that they lost five straight against American Conference opponents… Noel Cuevas is back in Triple-A where he has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games… Jordan Patterson recently became the Isotopes all-time career home run leader when he hit No. 61, passing Jason Wood (who currently manages Round Rock)… 38-year-old Matt Holliday is with Albuquerque, attempting a comeback similar to Jayson Werth for Tacoma earlier this year.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have former Rainiers utility man Shawn O’Malley. Manager Glenallen Hill is a former Seattle Mariners outfielder.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

El Paso 6, SALT LAKE 3 – big win on the road for the Chihuahuas, who regained a 3.5-game lead in the Pac-South over second place Salt Lake. Luis Urias went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Salt Lake is in something pretty close to a must-win situation tonight in the final meeting of the year between the two teams, with just 19 to go. Story from MiLB.com.

FRESNO 6, Las Vegas 3 – JD Davis launched a three-run homer in the fourth inning and the Grizzlies never gave up the lead.

Sacramento 9, RENO 1 – this was a 1-1 game until the top of the fifth when Sacramento erupted for seven runs. Ronnie Freeman went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI against his former team. Someone on the staff of the Reno newspaper used his GPS to locate the ballpark, went over there, talked his way past security, and wrote a story on Ildemaro Vargas and his recent 35-game hitting streak.

NASHVILLE 8, Round Rock 4 – that’s 15 straight wins for the Sounds, tying their franchise record set in 1999. Dustin Fowler went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.

New Orleans 4, MEMPHIS 3 (10) – a sacrifice fly by Peter Mooney in the top of the tenth inning scored the winning run for the Cakes.

OMAHA 1, Oklahoma City (10) – a terrific pitchers duel between Daniel Corcino and Jonathan Dziedzic ended with the automatic runner scoring in the tenth for Omaha, long after both starters were gone. Story from Omaha.

Colorado Springs 1, IOWA 0 (4) – suspended due to rain in the fourth inning; they’ll try to finish it today.

