Longest & Final Homestand Of Season Starts Tonight

Here we are: it’s the start of the longest homestand of the year, and the last homestand of the year. Twelve days, 11 games, and a ton of fun at Cheney Stadium as we send off the 2018 season.

It’s been a season of ups and downs on the field, and ultimately the team has lingered right around .500. The club was a season-best eight games over .500 not too long ago, but that nine-game losing streak shortly after the all-star break made it so the team has been hovering right around the .500 mark as we enter the stretch run.

On Wednesday night the Rainiers lost in Albuquerque – missing an opportunity for a three-game sweep – and finished the seven-game road trip with a 3-4 record. They went 1-3 at Salt Lake before going 2-1 at Albuquerque.

This final homestand features four games against first-place Fresno, three against their closest challenger Reno, and then four versus the Pac-South leading Chihuahuas. That’s three solid teams coming in to town. We should get to see some good baseball during this final homestand.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma missed its chance to sweep the Isotopes, dropping a 7-2 decision on Wednesday night. Albuquerque scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back, as veteran Matt Holliday went 4-for-4. John Andreoli led the Rainiers with three hits, including an RBI triple.

TODAY: Fresno (70-52) at Tacoma (59-62), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 7-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Brady Rodgers (1-3, 6.94) at LHP Roenis Elias (2-4, 4.68).

This is a rehab start for Elias, who is unlikely to go more than two innings.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 14 straight and 37 of his last 38 games… we knew it would happen someday: Dan Vogelbach went 0-for-4 last night and his streak of reaching base ended at 33 straight games… Ben Gamel is batting .383 (18-for-47) with a homer and eight RBI in 12 games since being sent to Tacoma… David Freitas has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he’s hit five doubles over his last seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno has won six of its last nine games, including two-of-three at home against Las Vegas before travelling to Tacoma… JD Davis has homered in back-to-back games, and three of his last four games… Myles Straw has stolen six bases over the last four games, and he is 62-for-70 stealing bases this season between Double-A and Triple-A… A.J. Reed is sitting on a league-leading 98 RBI entering the series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

Dee Gordon hit a crucial two-run homer in the 12th inning and the Mariners beat the A’s on Wednesday afternoon, 2-0. Mike Leake tossed eight shutout innings.

hit a crucial two-run homer in the 12th inning and the Mariners beat the A’s on Wednesday afternoon, 2-0. tossed eight shutout innings. Here’s the most recent injury update on James Paxton.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

El Paso 7, SALT LAKE 1 – the Chihuahuas took two-of-three in the series and built a 4.5-game lead in the Pacific-South. Kyle Lloyd, Kyle McGrath, and Travis Radke combined on a six-hitter.

Las Vegas 9, FRESNO 6 – former Rainier Patrick Kivlehan hit two three-run homers and finished with six RBI. He’s hitting .300 with 12 homers and 51 RBI on the year.

Sacramento 8, RENO 5 (11) – the River Cats loaded ’em up in the 11th and Miguel Gomez cleared them with a single that Socrates had trouble with in right field.

Round Rock 3, NASHVILLE 1 – and that’s how Nashville’s 15-game win streak came to an end: shut down by Round Rock starter Chris Rowley, who lasted seven innings and gave up eight hits but just one run.

OMAHA 3, Oklahoma City 1 – Arnaldo Hernandez pitched a complete game five-hitter for the Storm Chasers, improving to 4-1, 3.48 on the year at the Triple-A level. Story from Omaha.

New Orleans 10, MEMPHIS 6 – the Cakes hit three home runs, including a grand slam by Jonathan Rodriguez.

Colorado Springs 3/4, IOWA 1/9 – the Sky Sox scored two runs in the ninth to win Tuesday’s suspended game before Iowa’s Chris Gimenez drove in five runs in the regularly schedule game.

