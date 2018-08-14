Spot-Starter Helps Tacoma Topple ‘Topes

High-elevation Albuquerque is not exactly the best city in the Pacific Coast League to bring in a pitcher from the low minors to make an emergency fill-in start, but that was the situation the Rainiers found themselves in last night.

Austin Hutchison arrived from Class-A Modesto, where he has only recently moved into the starting rotation. If he was nervous at all, he only had more time to get anxious: there was a two hour, two minute rain delay prior to the start of the game.

Finally taking the mound at about 8:30 local time, Hutchison dipped and dodged his way to five strong innings as the Rainiers defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes, 5-2.

Hutchison was in a jam in each of the five innings that he pitched. He allowed eight hits, but all of them were singles. He walked two. Tacoma’s defense failed him in his final inning, committing two errors on routine plays creating a first-and-third, one out jam.

And through all of this, Hutchison survived. He escaped five jams allowing just one run to score, stranding nine runners over five innings.

He helped himself with a pickoff, and got a key double play grounder. A big strikeout helped him escape the fifth.

In the end it was a great outing in a difficult place to pitch – especially for a Class-A pitcher who is winding down his first full professional season.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Spot-starter Austin Hutchison dodged bullets for five innings, allowing one run and earning his first Triple-A win in Tacoma’s series-opening 5-2 win at Albuquerque on Monday night. Center fielder Ben Gamel had saved a couple of runs with a great catch and hit a two-run triple. Gordon Beckham hit a solo homer, and Nick Rumbelow nailed down a seven-out save using just 21 pitches.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added pitchers Austin Hutchison and Nick Rumbelow to the roster, and transferred pitcher Rob Whalen to Everett. My understanding is that Whalen will not be taking his next turn in Tacoma’s rotation. Today the Mariners activated Robinson Cano and optioned Casey Lawrence to Tacoma.

TODAY: Tacoma (58-61) at Albuquerque (55-65), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (4-2, 4.37) at RHP Jeff Hoffman (5-7, 4.52).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean is batting .313 since the all-star break.… John Andreoli has reached base in 13 straight and 36 of his last 37 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 32 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is batting .395 (15-for-38) with a homer and eight RBI in ten games since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: The ‘Topes just split a four-game series in Fresno, and prior to that they lost five straight against American Conference opponents… Noel Cuevas is back in Triple-A where he has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games… Jordan Patterson recently became the Isotopes all-time career home run leader when he hit No. 61, passing Jason Wood (who currently manages Round Rock)… 38-year-old Matt Holliday is with Albuquerque, attempting a comeback similar to Jayson Werth for Tacoma earlier this year.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have former Rainiers utility man Shawn O’Malley. Manager Glenallen Hill is a former Seattle Mariners outfielder.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 4, Las Vegas 0 – Kent Emanuel and two relievers combined on a four-hit, 13-strikeout shutout as the Grizzlies maintained a seven-game lead in the Pac-North with 20 games to play. Story from MiLB.com.

RENO 5, Sacramento 0 – surging starter Taylor Clarke continued his recent run of success, delivering seven shutout innings. A day after having his 35-game hitting streak come to an end, Ildemaro Vargas went 3-for-4 with a triple.

SALT LAKE 4, El Paso 3 – trailing 3-2 going to the bottom of the ninth inning, the Bees rallied for two runs with Alberto Triunfel providing the walk-off RBI single. Salt Lake is 2.5 games behind El Paso in the Pac-South.

New Orleans 4, MEMPHIS 2 – Peter O’Brien hit a pair of homers for the Cakes.

Oklahoma City 10, OMAHA 5 – tied 5-5 after seven innings, the Dodgers scored five unanswered runs over the final two frames. Kyle Garlick doubled, tripled, and drove in three runs. Story from Omaha.

NASHVILLE 6, Round Rock 5 – a dramatic comeback as the Nashville Sounds won their 14th game in a row. Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Sounds scored three runs before getting two more in the ninth for a stunning walk-off win. Anthony Garcia had the game-winning hit. The PCL win streak record is 19, set in 1939 by the Los Angeles Angels.

