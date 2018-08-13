Big Comeback Falls Short; On To Albuquerque

This is a bad day for a long travel process, because there is a lot to write about Tacoma’s game last night as well as the series in Salt Lake City. Gotta keep it brief due to time constraints.

The Bees took three of four to win the series, and some crazy things happened. A couple quick notes:

Salt Lake’s Jared Walsh had 12 RBI in the four games, and got the save in the final game.

had 12 RBI in the four games, and got the save in the final game. Bees catcher Joe Hudson went 6-for-12 with six strikeouts in the series, for a BABIP of 1.000.

went 6-for-12 with six strikeouts in the series, for a BABIP of 1.000. Jabari Blash homered in three of the four games.

homered in three of the four games. As was discussed yesterday, Luis Rengifo switch-hit triples in a single game.

switch-hit triples in a single game. Tacoma was down 8-1 in the eighth inning last night, had a position player warming up to pitch the bottom of the inning, scored six runs to make it 8-7, and sat down the position player and brought in a real reliever (no offense to Andrew Aplin).

We had a 3:30 AM wake-up and a two-hour layover today so that’s all I have time for, but it was an interesting series to say the least.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Down 8-1 after seven innings, Tacoma scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to make things interesting before losing to Salt Lake, 9-7. Bees first baseman Jared Walsh went 4-for-5 with three RBI, giving him 12 RBI in the four-game series, and then moved to the mound with two on and two outs in the ninth and retired Ben Gamel to get the save in a move straight out of college baseball.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers will add pitcher Austin Hutchison to the roster tonight, and there is a spot open for him.

TODAY: Tacoma (57-61) at Albuquerque (55-64), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Austin Hutchison (–) at LHP David Holmberg (5-6, 5.86).

Hutchison arrives from Advanced-A Modesto to make a spot start for the Rainiers. Moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation in late July, Hutchison is 2-3, 4.27 for the Nuts.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base in 23 straight games, and has hit safely in 18 of his last 20.… John Andreoli has reached base in 12 straight and 35 of his last 36 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 32 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is batting .412 (14-for-34) with a homer and six RBI in nine games since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: The ‘Topes just split a four-game series in Fresno, and prior to that they lost five straight against American conference opponents… Garrett Hampson has a 15-game hitting streak in the PCL, and he’s a big time base stealing threat… Noel Cuevas is back in Triple-A where he has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games… Jordan Patterson recently became the Isotopes all-time career home run leader when he hit No. 61, passing Jason Wood (who currently manages Round Rock)… 38-year-old Matt Holliday is with Albuquerque, attempting a comeback similar to Jayson Werth for Tacoma earlier this year.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Isotopes have former Rainiers utility man Shawn O’Malley. Manager Glenallen Hill is a former Seattle Mariners outfielder.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Holy smokes, the Mariners swept the Astros on the road in a four-game series with some late game dramatics.

Edwin Diaz saved all four games of the sweep in Houston, which is ridiculous.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 9, Albuquerque 4 – Taylor Jones and Alex De Goti each hit two doubles for the Grizzlies, and J.D. Davis added a two-run homer.

LAS VEGAS 14/3, Reno 2/1 – the 51s had an 11-run eighth inning in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, and then Drew Gagnon tossed a gem in the regularly schedule game while ending Ildemaro Vargas‘s hitting streak at 35 games. Story from Las Vegas.

El Paso 4, SACRAMENTO 1 – the Chihuahuas scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to remain 3.5 games ahead of Salt Lake in the south, heading into their three-game series which starts tonight.

Nashville 9, COLORADO SPRINGS 7 (10) – that is 13 straight wins for the Sounds. they had to score a run in the ninth to get to extras at 6-6 and then win it. They also turned a triple play in the game. Story from MiLB.com.

NEW ORLEANS 7, Iowa 6 – Peter Mooney homered for the second game in a row for the Cakes, and Iowa somehow hit four homers and lost. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 4/3, ROUND ROCK 3/5 – speedster Terrance Gore scored the winning run on an error in the top of the ninth inning of the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, and the Express won game two to get a split.

OKLAHOMA CITY 9 , Memphis 0 – Brock Stewart was dealing for 7.1 innings of two-hit ball, and Alex Verdugo had three extra-base hits for the Dodgers. Story from MiLB.com.

