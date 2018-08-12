Rainiers Survive Rare Feat By Rengifo, Win At Salt Lake

Tacoma pulled off a good road win on Saturday night, taking down the Salt Lake Bees 4-3.

It was a tight one-run win on the road against a good team, and there were many heroes from starter Ross Detwiler to closer Shawn Armstrong, and hitting stars Ben Gamel, Cameron Perkins, and Dan Vogelbach.

But let’s pause to recognize Salt Lake’s Luis Rengifo, who did something I cannot recall having seen in person before. The Bees leadoff man switch-hit triples.

Batting right-handed in the first inning against Detwiler, Rengifo tripled to deep left-center.

Fast forward to the seventh inning, and Rengifo was batting left-handed against reliever Mike Morin. This time he ripped a line drive triple to right-center.

Two triples in the game, one from each side of the plate.

This seems like a rare feat, and while a brief google search didn’t get anywhere I am sure it has happened in the majors before. One of the most prolific triples hitters of the last fifty years, Willie Wilson, was a switch-hitter. Other switch-hitting triples hitters who immediately come to mind are Tim Raines and Willie McGee. More recently, Jose Reyes is a switch-hitter with a lot of triples.

It was definitely something that you don’t see often.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

ROSTER MOVES: Recently optioned reliever Chasen Bradford is expected to join the Rainiers today. The Mariners activated Erasmo Ramirez from the disabled list and optioned reliever Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma; we’ll see when he reports.

TODAY: Tacoma (57-60) at Salt Lake (63-55), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 11-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (7-6, 4.90) at LHP Jose Suarez (0-4, 5.40).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base in 22 straight games, and has hit safely in 17 of his last 19.… John Andreoli has reached base in 34 of his last 35 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 31 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is batting .424 (14-for-33) with a homer and six RBI in eight games since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake is 3.5 games behind the first place El Paso Chihuahuas in the South… Salt Lake just had a manager change, when Keith Johnson was promoted to the Angels major league coaching staff, and Eric Chavez was named Bees manager… Taylor Ward had his eight-game hitting streak end last night. The former first round draft pick is batting .350 since coming up from Double-A in late May… Jared Walsh is 5-for-12 with two doubles, a homer, and nine RBI in the first three games of the series.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently feature former Rainiers Dustin Ackley, Jabari Blash, and Dylan Unsworth. The also have Alberto Triunfel, who is the younger brother of ex-Rainiers shortstop Carlos Triunfel.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Albuquerque 10, FRESNO 0 – the Isotopes were three outs away from their first no-hitter in the history of the re-started Albuquerque franchise when Garrett Stubbs doubled in the ninth inning. Five pitchers combined on a one-hitter.

El Paso 2, SACRAMENTO 1 – in his Triple-A debut Logan Allen pitched six shutout innings as the Chihuahuas opened up a 3.5-game lead over Salt Lake in the Pac-South. Story from MiLB.com.

Reno 2, LAS VEGAS 1 (suspended) – halted in the fifth inning due to a haboob. They’ll finish it today. Story from Las Vegas.

NEW ORLEANS 9, Iowa 2 – Austin Dean had three hits including two home runs, driving in three, raising his batting average to .327. Jeff Brigham picked up another win for the Cakes; the UW product is 4-0 with a 2.62 ERA since coming up from Double-A. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 2, ROUND ROCK 2 (suspended) – called in the fourth inning due to rain, to be continued today.

Nashville 3, COLORADO SPRINGS 2 – that’s 12 straight wins for the Oakland A’s affiliate. Dustin Fowler had three hits and Anthony Garcia drove in all three runs.

Memphis 14, OKLAHOMA CITY 0 – well, that wasn’t close. Ramon Urias led the Redbirds offense by going 4-for-5 with three RBI.

