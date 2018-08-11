Ex-Rainier Blash Hits Decisive Homer for Salt Lake

Jabari Blash is at it again. He has homered in back-to-back games against the Rainiers, and the Salt Lake slugger has 25 taters on the season – just one behind league leader Tyler O’Neill of Memphis.

The large man from the Virgin Islands played for Tacoma in 2014 and 2015, and it was that second year in which he became Really Good at Triple-A Baseball. He hit 22 homers in just 197 at-bats over the second half of the 2015 Tacoma Rainiers season.

Now with his third PCL team, Blash has hit 90 homers in 1,009 Triple-A at-bats over parts of five seasons. He’s a true PCL slugger.

Blash hit a solo shot in the series opener on Thursday, and last night he hit the go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hopefully the Rainiers can keep him in the park during the final two games of this series.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was sailing along with a 3-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning when the boat capsized. Salt Lake scored five two-out runs in the fifth inning, added four more runs in the sixth, and took down the Rainiers 10-4. Dan Vogelbach had two hits and two RBI for Tacoma.

TODAY: Tacoma (56-60) at Salt Lake (63-54), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 11-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Ross Detwiler (2-5, 5.31) at RHP Griffin Canning (1-3, 6.56).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has reached base in 20 straight games, and has hit safely in 17 of his last 18.… John Andreoli has reached base in 33 of his last 34 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 30 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is 12-for-29 with a homer and five RBI in seven games since being sent to Tacoma… Gordon Beckham is 13-for-33 over his last eight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake has pulled within 2.5 games of the first place El Paso Chihuahuas in the South… Salt Lake just had a manager change, when Keith Johnson was promoted to the Angels major league coaching staff, and Eric Chavez was named Bees manager… Taylor Ward has an eight-game hitting streak, and the former first round draft pick is batting .355 since coming up from Double-A in late May… Jared Walsh has driven in four runs in back-to-back games, and he is 5-for-9 with two doubles, a homer, and eight RBI in the first two games of the series.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently feature former Rainiers Dustin Ackley, Jabari Blash, and Dylan Unsworth. The also have Alberto Triunfel, who is the younger brother of ex-Rainiers shortstop Carlos Triunfel.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Instead of a game story, the local newspaper focused on the cast reunion from The Sandlot. The movie was filmed 25 years ago in Salt Lake City. It was pretty neat seeing them all at the park last night, and over 14,000 people turned out for the game.

Nelson Cruz had the key hit as the Mariners beat the Houston Astros for the second day in a row.

had the key hit as the Mariners beat the Houston Astros for the second day in a row. Larry Stone tackles the subject of how Felix Hernandez can reinvent himself. <<< good article alert!

can reinvent himself. <<< good article alert! The Mariners extended their Player Development Contract with Double-A Arkansas for two years, through the 2020 season.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Albuquerque 4, FRESNO 1 – lefty Brett Oberholtzer had it going last night, delivering seven innings of one-run ball and beating his former team. Matt Holliday and Tom Murphy homered for the ‘Topes.

Reno 9, LAS VEGAS 5 – Ildemaro Vargas opened the game with a homer, immediately extending his hitting streak to 34 straight games. Story from Las Vegas.

SACRAMENTO 1, El Paso 0 – the River Cats shut down El Paso for the second day in a row and has held the Chihuahuas to one run over the first two games of the series. Starter Daniel Camarena pitched seven innings of one-hit ball. El Paso infielder Diego Goris has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for “drugs of abuse.”

Memphis 8, OKLAHOMA CITY 4 – rehabilitating Tyler O’Neill doubled and drove in two runs, and Patrick Wisdom had three hits for the Redbirds.

Iowa 4, NEW ORLEANS 2 – Cubs prospect Trevor Clifton allowed just one run over 5.2 innings to pick up the win. Story from New Orleans includes an unfortunate note on all-star infielder Eric Campbell.

Omaha 2, ROUND ROCK 0 – the Express were shut out at home for the second straight day. this time Omaha’s Arnaldo Hernandez did the brunt of the work, tossing seven innings of two-hit ball.

Nashville 14/3, COLORADO SPRINGS 6/1 – first they completed a suspended game from May 3rd – Jorge Mateo homered twice back in May and they finally appear on his record – and then the played the regularly scheduled game. Chris Bassitt pitched seven innings in the second game as Nashville won its 11th straight game.

