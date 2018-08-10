Three Generations Of Laws Gather At Smith’s Ballpark

The Rainiers road trip to Salt Lake City began on Thursday night at Smith’s Ballpark, and there was quite a bit of baseball history on hand.

Tacoma’s Adam Law started at second base and hit eighth in the Rainiers lineup. Adam lives nearby, just 30 minutes away in Provo, Utah.

Seated in the front row on the home plate end of the Rainiers dugout on the third base side was his father Vance Law, who had a long major league career.

And right behind Vance sat Vern Law, Adam’s grandfather and the 1960 NL Cy Young Award winner for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Various other family members were in the eight seats next to the dugout, rooting for Adam and the Rainiers. If Adam reaches the majors, the Laws will become the sixth three-generation baseball family, joining the Boones, Hairstons, Colemans, Bells, and the Schofield/Werths.

Check out the careers of Vance Law and Vern Law on Baseball Reference.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s comeback bid finished one hit short as the Rainiers lost the series opener in Salt Lake City, 8-7. Trailing 8-4 going to the ninth, Tacoma scored three runs and had runners at first and second with one out before Salt Lake’s top reliever Eduardo Paredes escaped the jam. Gordon Beckham went 3-for-5, and five other Rainiers had two hits.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added Roenis Elias on a rehabilitation assignment and he pitched a 1-2-3 inning, striking out two. Dan Altavilla is travelling with the club right now and it appears that he will be activated for a rehab assignment soon.

TODAY: Tacoma (56-59) at Salt Lake (62-54), 6:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 10-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (7-8, 5.35) at RHP Luis Pena (4-3, 5.56).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean saw his 15-game hitting streak end on Monday, but he bounced back with two hits on Tuesday (he was off yesterday). He has reached base in 19 straight games.… John Andreoli has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 29 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is 11-for-26 with a homer and four RBI in six games since being sent to Tacoma… Gordon Beckham is 12-for-29 over his last seven games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake is now 3.5 games behind the red-hot Chihuahuas in the South… Salt Lake just had a manager change, when Keith Johnson was promoted to the Angels major league coaching staff, and Eric Chavez was named Bees manager… Taylor Ward has a seven-game hitting streak, and the former first round draft pick is batting .356 since coming up from Double-A in late May… Jared Walsh had three hits and four RBI last night, and he has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently feature former Rainiers Dustin Ackley, Jabari Blash, and Dylan Unsworth. The also have Alberto Triunfel, who is the younger brother of Carlos Triunfel.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Manager Scott Servais shook up the lineup and looked like a genius as the Mariners beat the Astros on Thursday night, 8-6.

shook up the lineup and looked like a genius as the Mariners beat the Astros on Thursday night, 8-6. In what surely was an agonizing decision, the Mariners have moved Felix Hernandez to the bullpen.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 3, Albuquerque 2 – Federal Way and WSU product Nick Tanielu snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh with a two-run homer for the Grizzlies.

LAS VEGAS 10, Reno 4 – Zach Borenstein had a big game for Vegas, belting his 24th home run while scoring three times and driving in three. Ildemaro Vargas went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 33 games. Story from Las Vegas.

SACRAMENTO 2, El Paso 1 – Peter Bourjos hit a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the seventh to make a winner out of River Cats starter Chris Stratton. This allowed Salt Lake to pull within 3.5 games of first place El Paso.

Nashville 18, COLORADO SPRINGS 9 – the Sounds connected for 19 hits, with Dustin Fowler and Sheldon Neuse claiming four each. BJ Boyd hit a grand slam and finished with six RBI.

Omaha 9, ROUND ROCK 0 – a rough day for the hometown nine at the Dell Diamond, as Jonathan Dziedzic and two Omaha relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout. Donnie Dewees had four hits, and Jack Lopez drove in four runs.

Memphis 2, OKLAHOMA CITY 1 – this game was knotted up 1-1 until Patrick Wisdom doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. Recap from OKC.

NEW ORLEANS 1, Iowa 0 – Marlins prospect Sandy Alcantara was dealing, tossing six innings of one-hit, shutout ball on a combined three-hitter. Game story from MiLB.com. The New Orleans paper has a fun story on 300-pound reliever Jumbo Diaz, who shockingly reveals that he likes ice cream.

