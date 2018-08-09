Rainiers Take “No Cano Show” On The Road

The Robinson Cano show is done, having packed up and moved out of Tacoma to the northern outpost of Everett for the weekend.

The Rainiers have hit the road as well, moving on to Salt Lake City for a four-game series against the Bees starting Thursday night at 6:05 (PT).

It’s a seven-game road trip for Tacoma, which returns home on August 16th.

Tacoma faces a contending Salt Lake club which is 4.5 games behind El Paso in the Pacific-South. The Bees are looking for a good showing against Tacoma before squaring off against El Paso for the final time this season in a three-game series beginning on Monday.

The Rainiers have an opportunity to bury the Bees before their series against El Paso even starts.

Tacoma has a solid lineup at the moment, even without Cano. Ben Gamel has been crushing it, Dan Vogelbach is currently with the squad, and Seth Mejias-Brean is on a three-week hot streak. Add in the fact that all seven games on this road trip will be played at high elevation, and we should see some runs in the scoreboard.

Salt Lake has won nine of the 12 games played against Tacoma this season, but the Bees are a team in transition right now. They have had a lot of player moves recently with the Angels falling out of contention, and on top of that they lost their manager. The Angels called up Keith Johnson to help coach their young infielders, and named former Oakland A’s third baseman Eric Chavez the Salt Lake manager for the remainder of the season.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers were off yesterday. On Tuesday afternoon the team lost to Colorado Springs, 8-4. Andrew Aplin drove in all of Tacoma’s runs with a pair of two-out, two-run doubles. The four-game series was a split, and the all-time series between Tacoma and Colorado Springs amazingly finished in a 174-174 tie.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Mariners called up Tacoma pitchers Casey Lawrence and Nick Rumbelow. They optioned Chasen Bradford to Tacoma, and placed Sam Tuivailala on the disabled list.

TODAY: Tacoma (56-58) at Salt Lake (61-54), 6:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 9-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (4-1, 4.08) at RHP Dylan Unsworth (6-0, 5.61).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean saw his 15-game hitting streak end on Monday, but he bounced back with two hits on Tuesday. He has reached base in 19 straight games.… John Andreoli has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 28 straight PCL games is alive… Ben Gamel is 9-for-21 with a homer and four RBI in five games since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake has lost back-to-back games in Omaha after winning four straight… the Bees have fallen 4.5 games behind the red-hot Chihuahuas in the South… Salt Lake just had a manager change, when Keith Johnson was promoted to the Angels major league coaching staff, and Eric Chavez was named Bees manager… Taylor Ward has a six-game hitting streak… Jared Walsh had his seven-game hitting streak end on Tuesday in Omaha.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently feature former Rainiers Dustin Ackley, Jabari Blash, and Dylan Unsworth. The also have Alberto Tirunfel, who is the younger brother of Carlos Triunfel.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL:

The entire league was off on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Reno’s Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to 32 straight games, matching Dave Doster of the 2004 Fresno Grizzlies for longest PCL hitting streak since Joey Cora reached 37 straight for Las Vegas in 1989.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at 12:19 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.