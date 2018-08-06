Robinson Cano Set To Join Rainiers Tonight

Seattle Mariners infielder Robinson Cano is expected to play for the Tacoma Rainiers this evening at Cheney Stadium, against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

It is the first game of a rehabilitation assignment for Cano, who is eligible to return from his suspension and rejoin the Mariners on August 14. Major League players are allowed 14 days of minor league games prior to returning from a suspension. Cano is taking less than that, and is starting play today.

We may see Cano for just two games, tonight and tomorrow. Reports indicate that Cano is going to do all of preparation locally, playing in home games for Tacoma and Everett. Since the Rainiers go on the road after Tuesday’s game, Cano will switch over to Everett.

Cano has been working out at his father’s baseball compound in the Dominican Republic, and he is preparing for defensive assignments at first base and third base in addition to his natural position of second base. It will be interesting to see what position he is playing for Tacoma tonight.

Speaking of Cano’s father Jose, he was a pitcher who spent parts of three seasons in the Pacific Coast League. Jose Cano made 29 starts for the Tucson Toros from 1988 to 1990; he probably pitched at Cheney Stadium during that time.

Tonight will be Robinson Cano’s PCL debut. He played for Columbus in the International League on his way to the majors in 2004 and 2005.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dan Vogelbach homered, but that was it for the Tacoma offense in a 6-1 loss to Colorado Springs. Erasmo Ramirez‘s rehabilitation start was cut to four innings due to a high pitch count.

ROSTER MOVES: Tacoma adds Robinson Cano on a rehabilitation assignment.

TODAY: Colorado Springs (59-51) at Tacoma (55-57), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Milwaukee Brewers.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Zach Davies (0-2, 7.27) at LHP Ross Detwiler (2-5, 5.76).

Davies – a Puyallup native who moved out of the area at age seven – won 17 games for the Brewers last year but has been injured much of this season with back and shoulder problems. It’s a rehab start for him.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a 15-game hitting streak, and he was 11-for-21 on the last road trip… John Andreoli has reached base in 31 of his last 32 games… Dan Vogelbach has an 11-game hitting streak and has reached base in 26 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is 7-for-17 with a homer and four RBI in four games since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Colorado Springs is in a race with Oklahoma City to defend its American-North division title; the Sky Sox are two games behind… they have struggled since the All-Star Break, going 10-12 with the team constantly affected by Milwaukee Brewers roster moves… catcher Christian Bethancourt is on a home run spree, hitting eight in 21 games since July 1… Dylan Moore homered twice on Friday and has a six-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Sky Sox manager Rick Sweet is from Longview and is a former Mariners catcher.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Pat Listach discusses Erasmo Ramirez ‘s rehab start in the Rainiers game story.

discusses ‘s rehab start in the Rainiers game story. T.J. Cotterill recaps the Robinson Cano story right here.

story right here. The Mariners ended their five-game losing streak with a win over Toronto on Sunday.

Matt Calkins hopes that yesterday’s two-homer game is that start of Kyle Seager‘s midseason turnaround.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

MEMPHIS 6, Fresno 5 (10) – Fresno blew an early 5-0 lead and lost in the tenth on Rangel Ravelo‘s RBI single.

Oklahoma City 12, RENO 9 – Ildemaro Vargas had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 31 games in a losing cause for the Aces. Donovan Solano had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs for the Dodgers.

NASHVILLE 6, Sacramento 4 – the Sounds banged out 17 hits, with J.P. Sportman, Sheldon Neuse, and Anthony Garcia collecting three apiece.

IOWA 9, Las Vegas 4 – catcher Chris Gimenez launched a grand slam and Mark Zagunis added a three-run blast for the I-Cubs.

Salt Lake 6, OMAHA 0 – four pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout for the Bees, with starter Ivan Pineyro going the first six innings. Story from Omaha.

EL PASO 4, Round Rock 1 – tied 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Dusty Coleman ended it with a three-run homer.

New Orleans 7, ALBUQUERQUE 6 – veteran outfielder J.B. Shuck went 4-for-4 and was named PCL Player of the Week. Matt Holliday hit two doubles and drove in four runs for the ‘Topes.

