Rainiers Ground Sky Sox, 9-3

Whoa. 22 runs and 34 hits over the last two games? Seems like the hitting problem is in the past. At least we hope it is!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers kept hitting on Saturday night in the series opener against Colorado Springs, banging out 15 hits in a 9-3 win that felt like it was over in the fourth inning. Ben Gamel went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored, and two RBI. Gordon Beckham chipped in three hits, and Casey Lawrence pitched five innings allowing one run. The Rainiers have won back-to-back games for the first time since July 12-13.

ROSTER MOVES: Tacoma added RHP Tyler Higgins back on to the active roster after his one-day journey halfway to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Colorado Springs (58-51) at Tacoma (55-56), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Milwaukee Brewers.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Aaron Brooks (7-3, 3.86) at RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 1.23).

It’s another rehab start for Erasmo, who will hopefully pitch five innings. Look for regularly scheduled starter Christian Bergman to follow him.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a 14-game hitting streak, and he was 11-for-21 on the last road trip… John Andreoli has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games… Dan Vogelbach has a ten-game hitting streak and has reached base in 25 straight PCL games… Ben Gamel is 7-for-13 since being sent to Tacoma.

OPPONENT NEWS: Colorado Springs is in a race with Oklahoma City to defend its American-North division title; the Sky Sox are two games behind… they have struggled since the All-Star Break, going 9-12 with the team constantly affected by Milwaukee Brewers roster moves… catcher Christian Bethancourt is on a home run spree, hitting three in his last five games and eight in 20 games since July 1… Dylan Moore homered twice on Friday and has a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only local tie with the Sky Sox is manager Rick Sweet, who is from Longview and is a former Mariners catcher.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game so Bob Robertson will join me in the broadcast booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

There is all kinds of good stuff in the Rainiers game story from The News Tribune.

The Mariners losing streak reached five with another loss to Toronto in a “home game” at Safeco Field.

The Times caught up with Erasmo Ramirez before his rehabilitation start in Tacoma today.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 9, MEMPHIS 3 – Yordan Alvarez hit an early grand slam and the Grizzlies coasted to the win behind starter Trent Thornton.

RENO 5, Oklahoma City 2 – the Aces have won eight of the last nine, and Ildemaro Vargas extended his hitting streak to 30 straight games. They still trail Fresno by six games and time is winding down.

NASHVILLE 3, Sacramento 1 – a stellar outing for Chris Bassitt, who lasted eight innings allowing just three hits.

EL PASO 5, Round Rock 3 – in his Triple-A debut, 22-year-old Jacob Nix delivered six shutout innings for the Chihuahuas. He had a 2.05 ERA in Double-A this year.

Salt Lake 4, OMAHA 3 – twenty-year-old starter Luis Pena allowed one run in 5.1 innings and Matt Thaiss drove in a pair of runs for the Bees. Story from Omaha.

Las Vegas 9, IOWA 6 – the 51s had home runs from Peter Alonso, Dominic Smith, and Ty Kelly.

New Orleans 18, ALBUQUERQUE 7 – yikes. Austin Dean went 4-for-5 with two doubles, scored four runs, and drove in three. Infield prospect Isan Diaz tripled twice and homered, driving in five runs. All of your other favorite Baby Cakes got in on the action, too. Story from Albuquerque with some blunt quotes from manager Glenallen Hill.

