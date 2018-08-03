Andreoli’s Catch Highlights Thursday’s Game

The Rainiers lost to Oklahoma City on Thursday night, 6-3, but the game still had its moments for Tacoma fans.

Ben Gamel hit a homer in his first game back with the Rainiers, and there were times in the late innings when a comeback appeared to be brewing.

But the real thrill for Tacoma was the home-run stealing catch that left fielder John Andreoli made in the first inning.

Not only did Andreoli rob Kyle Farmer of a two-run homer, but he turned it into an inning-ending double play. Here’s the highlight:

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Oklahoma City made it two straight wins over Tacoma, taking Thursday’s game by a score of 6-3. The Dodgers scored two in the top of the first inning and never trailed, and the Rainiers have now lost 12 of the last 14 games. Adam Law went 3-for-4, Seth Mejias-Brean extended his hitting streak, and Ben Gamel homered in his first game since being sent down.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday was another day with lots of moves. Ben Gamel, Zach Vincej and Casey Lawrence all reported from Seattle, and recently signed veteran reliever Justin Grimm was assigned to Tacoma. Infielder Ryne Ogren was sent back to Everett. The organization parted ways with reliever Tucker Healy and outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhiuis.

TODAY: Oklahoma City (60-47) at Tacoma (53-56), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEASONS SERIES: Oklahoma City leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Daniel Corcino (2-2, 3.44) at RHP Bryan Evans (3-1, 4.47).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a 12-game hitting streak, and he was 11-for-21 on the road trip… John Andreoli has reached base in 28 of his last 29 games… Dan Vogelbach has an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in 23 straight PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the American Conference all season, but they are in a real fight with Colorado Springs for the American-North Division title. They play each other eight times in the final 12 games of the season… Donovan Solano is batting .371 on the season, though he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury… Alex Verdugo is back from his latest stint in the majors; he hit .412 in July… Connor Joe has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Oklahoma City; he appeared in five games for Tacoma and seven for the Mariners in 2016… reliever Edward Paredes pitched for Tacoma in 2010 and 2011… catcher Alex Burg is a 2005 graduate of Mount Rainier High School and played two seasons at Washington State… Dodgers manager Bill Haselman is a former Mariners catcher, and pitching coach Bill Simas spent part of the 2004 season with Tacoma.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune has a section on Zach Vincej ‘s recent major league stay.

‘s recent major league stay. Felix Hernandez survived his start, but the bullpen got hit and the Mariners lost their third straight game on Thursday night.

survived his start, but the bullpen got hit and the Mariners lost their third straight game on Thursday night. Felix did well enough to stay in the starting rotation for another turn, Larry Stone writes.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

NASHVILLE 2, Fresno 1 – former Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell walked this one off with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

RENO 6, Colorado Springs 2 – Taylor Clarke pitched six solid innings and earned his tenth win of the season. Reno has pulled within six games of first-place Fresno in the North.

MEMPHIS 4, Sacramento 0 – Redbirds starter Jake Woodford and two relievers combined to pitch a three-hit shutout.

Round Rock 12/4, ALBUQUERQUE 5/5 – they finished Wednesday’s suspended game and played the regularly scheduled game, working around more rain delays, and ended up with a split. David Dahl had a walk-off double in the second game. Story from Albuquerque.

EL PASO 11, New Orleans 4 – Franmil Reyes and Shane Peterson each hit three-run homers for the little dogs.

Salt Lake 2, IOWA 0 – five pitchers combined to toss a three-hit shutout for the Bees, after starter Deck McGuire lasted just one inning.

Las Vegas 6, OMAHA 3 – Bryce Brentz is off the disabled list and hitting for Vegas again; he had two hits and a homer last night. Story from Omaha.

