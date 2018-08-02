Rainiers Unable To Walk To Victory In Homestand Opener

The Rainiers seven-game homestand opened with an odd and rather unsatisfying 3-0 shutout at the hands of the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Tacoma had base runners all game long, thanks to ten walks and a hit batter issued by a wild Dodgers pitching staff.

Yet the Rainiers were unable to score any runs, collecting only three hits and just one of them with a runner on base.

Tacoma went 0-for-11 batting with runners in scoring position, and they left 14 runners stranded.

Still short on middle infielders, the Rainiers Ubered in shortstop Ryne Ogren from Everett to make his Triple-A debut. The M’s 12th round draft pick less than two months ago, Ogren went 0-for-4 but he did field everything hit his way at shortstop.

The middle infield famine should be about over. The Mariners optioned Zach Vincej back to Tacoma after yesterday’s game, and announced that Gordon Beckham has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Tacoma. When these players arrive is anyone’s guess.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Oklahoma City pitchers issued ten walks yet somehow shut out the Rainiers, 3-0. The fact that Tacoma had just three hits had something to do with it. The Rainiers left 14 runners on base. Ross Detwiler pitched well but took the loss.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added Dan Vogelbach (optioned from Seattle), Andrew Aplin (off Temporarily Inactive List), Marc Rzepczynski (signed as minor league free agent), and Ryne Ogren (from Everett) to the active roster. Catcher Garrett Kennedy was placed on the disabled list (toe). In the first fallout caused by the Mariners trading for three major league relievers, Darin Gillies was transferred to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Oklahoma City (59-47) at Tacoma (53-55), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEASONS SERIES: Oklahoma City leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Zach Neal (2-2, 3.52) at RHP Rob Whalen (7-4, 4.45).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has an 11-game hitting streak, and he was 11-for-21 on the road trip… John Andreoli has reached base in 27 of his last 28 games… Dan Vogelbach has a seven-game hitting streak and has reached base in 22 straight PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the American Conference all season, but they are in a real fight with Colorado Springs for the American-North Division title. They play each other eight times in the final 12 games of the season… Donovan Solano is batting .376 on the season, though he missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury… Alex Verdugo is back from his latest stint in the majors; he hit .412 in July… Oklahoma City has too many first names; they have players with the last name of Peter and Joe.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Oklahoma City; he appeared in five games for Tacoma and seven for the Mariners in 2016… reliever Edward Paredes pitched for Tacoma in 2010 and 2011… catcher Alex Burg is a 2005 graduate of Mount Rainier High School and played two seasons at Washington State… Dodgers manager Bill Haselman is a former Mariners catcher, and pitching coach Bill Simas spent part of the 2004 season with Tacoma.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

NASHVILLE 5, Fresno 2 – Eric Jokisch tossed six strong innings for Nashville, and Fresno’s Cy Sneed was wild again issuing five walks as the Sounds won the series opener.

RENO 10, Colorado Springs 9 – Christian Walker had two hits and two RBI, and Juniel Querecuto hit a three-run double as the Aces were able to survive an eighth inning grand slam by Jett Bandy and hold on.

Sacramento 6, MEMPHIS 3 – veteran outfielders Gregor Blanco (three hits) and Jerry Sands (two-run homer) led the River Cats to the win despite a pair of homers hit by scorching-hot Adolis Garcia of Memphis.

OMAHA 7, Las Vegas 4 – Storm Chasers pitcher Jonathan Dziedzic recorded a rare four-inning save, tossing no-hit shutout ball. Story from Omaha.

IOWA 6, Salt Lake 0 – a combination perfect game bid was broken up in the eighth inning. Iowa starter Alec Mills delivered six perfect frames, and reliever Rob Zastryzny kept it going through the seventh before allowing a single in the eighth. Story from MiLB.com.

EL PASO 4, New Orleans 3 – Shane Peterson and Raffy Lopez homered for the Chihuahuas, while the bullpen delivered four no-hit innings of relief.

Round Rock 3, ALBUQUERQUE 0 (2) – suspended by rain in the second inning. It’s going to be a long day of baseball today at Isotopes Park. Story from Albuquerque focusing on the debut of top prospect Brendan Rodgers.

