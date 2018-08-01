How The Mariners Trades Trickle Down To Tacoma

The Rainiers are back in town and ready to start a seven-game homestand, with the Oklahoma City Dodgers in town tonight.

A lot has happened since our lats blog update on Monday. The game that night was cancelled due to wet grounds in New Orleans and will not be made up, so Tacoma is going to play 139 games this year instead of the prescribed 140.

Then the trade deadline happened and Jerry Dipoto was very active, as expected, adding three more major league players without trading anyone on Tacoma’s roster.

Here’s a summary of Mariners moves from the last few days:

Acquire reliever Sam Tuivailala from St. Louis for Class-A reliever Seth Elledge .

from St. Louis for Class-A reliever . Acquire reliever Adam Warren from Yankees for international slot money.

from Yankees for international slot money. Acquire reliever Zach Duke from Minnesota for Double-A starter Chase De Jong and Class-A outfielder Ryan Costello .

from Minnesota for Double-A starter and Class-A outfielder . Acquire outfielder Cameron Maybin from Miami for Class-A shortstop Bryson Brigman.

They are adding four players to the major league roster, and they activated James Paxton from the disabled list. That means four players were transferred to Tacoma, and one was placed on the disabled list.

The corresponding moves:

First baseman Dan Vogelbach was optioned to Tacoma.

was optioned to Tacoma. Outfielder Ben Gamel was optioned to Tacoma.

was optioned to Tacoma. Reliever Chasen Bradford was optioned to Tacoma.

was optioned to Tacoma. Reliever Casey Lawrence was optioned to Tacoma.

was optioned to Tacoma. Reliever Roenis Elias was placed on the disabled list.

The 40-man roster finally filled up and even overflowed during all of these moves, and that resulted in bad news for infielder Gordon Beckham, who was designated for assignment. There is a chance he will clear and re-join the Rainiers, but we won’t know for several days.

—

The Beckham DFA on Monday left Tacoma with just nine position players on the roster for the final game at New Orleans, and three of them were catchers.

Manager Pat Listach constructed the best lineup he could. He had catcher Cameron Rupp playing first base for the first time in his career, outfielder Cameron Perkins playing third base for the first time since 2012, and corner infielder Seth Mejias-Brean starting at shortstop for his first time as a pro.

In the end, it’s probably a good thing that the game was unable to be played.

—

Today is the first day that suspended Mariners start Robinson Cano is eligible to begin a rehabilitation stint in the minors, but there is nothing brewing on that front right now.

Cano is reportedly training with his people in the Dominican Republic. I’m guessing he’ll need a few games in the minors to get some reps in at first base, where the Mariners intend to play him occasionally when he returns.

If that happens, it will be closer to his MLB return date of August 14.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: There was no game yesterday, and the Rainiers series finale at New Orleans on Monday was cancelled due to wet grounds and will not be made up. The Rainiers won the series at New Orleans, two games to one.

ROSTER MOVES: In addition to everything in the main post above, on Monday the Mariners called up Tacoma shortstop Zach Vincej to fill in while Kyle Seager is on paternity leave. Also, the M’s have re-signed veteran left-handed reliever Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league contract and he may join the Rainiers today.

TODAY: Oklahoma City (58-47) at Tacoma (53-54), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Dodgers.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Brock Stewart (2-2, 2.83) at LHP Ross Detwiler (2-4, 6.10).

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a ten-game hitting streak, and he was 11-for-21 on the road trip… John Andreoli hit .320 (8-for-25) on the road trip… Dan Vogelbach is back after two weeks of not playing for the Mariners (he went 1-for-4 in two games). In the PCL he has a six-game hitting streak and has reached base in 21 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the American Conference all season, but they are in a real fight with Colorado Springs for the American-North Division title. They play each other eight times in the final 12 games of the season… the Dodgers just lost three-of-four at home against El Paso… Donovan Solano is batting .374 on the season, though he missed nearly two months with an injury… Andrew Toles has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 PCL games… Alex Verdugo is back from his latest stint in the majors; he hit .412 in July.

FAMILIAR FACES: Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte is with Oklahoma City; he appeared in five games for Tacoma and seven for the Mariners last year… catcher Alex Burg is a 2005 graduate of Mount Rainier High School and played two seasons at Washington State… Dodgers manager Bill Haselman is a former Mariners catcher, and pitching coach Bill Simas spent part of the 2004 season with Tacoma.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s a fun article on Rainiers infielder Adam Law , who spent two years in Zimbabwe and hopes to be a third-generation major leaguer.

, who spent two years in Zimbabwe and hopes to be a third-generation major leaguer. Story on what caused the Rainiers postponement in New Orleans.

The Mariner lost to the Astros on Tuesday night, 5-2, and the third and final game of the series is a day game today at Safeco.

The News Tribune has an article on the Mariners trades.

Felix Hernandez is under the microscope, Larry Stone writes. It’s all going to boil down to tomorrow’s game, he thinks.

Around the PCL:

The entire league was off yesterday for travel. It was a long travel day for the Rainiers, who were up at 7 AM in New Orleans and got to their homes in Tacoma at about 5 PM.

