Erasmo, Rainiers Try To Win Series Against Local Pitcher

Tacoma won on Sunday, 7-5, and has taken two of three so far here in New Orleans. The final game of the series is tonight at 5:00 (Pacific), weather permitting.

We have an interesting pitching match-up tonight.

Erasmo Ramirez makes another rehabilitation start for the Rainiers. After working three innings in his last start, we can expect to see a little more tonight. The Mariners have been very cautious bringing him back, as the pitch counts in his first two starts have been just 23 and 33. We’ll see if the rotation concerns in Seattle cause them to substantially bump up Ramirez’s pitch count tonight.

Tacoma will be facing Marlins prospect Jeff Brigham, who is a local product from Thomas Jefferson High School (Class of 2011) and the University of Washington. The Dodgers drafted him in the 4th round in 2014, and then traded him to the Marlins at the deadline as part of a 12-player deal in 2015.

Brigham overcame an injury to have a breakthrough season this year, going 4-1, 1.18 in seven starts at Double-A Jacksonville before his recent promotion to New Orleans. He’s 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA for the Cakes.

I recorded an interview with Brigham on Saturday and we’ll play it on the radio pregame show tonight at 4:45.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma used a five-run rally in the fourth inning to take the lead, eventually beating New Orleans 7-5 on Sunday afternoon. The big rally included four runs after there were two outs, and after Zach Vincej was called safe at the plate on a tag call that was disputed by New Orleans.

ROSTER MOVES: LHP Steven Moyers was sent back to Class-A Clinton. He did a nice job filling in, tossing two scoreless innings on Saturday. The Mariners optioned RHP Casey Lawrence back to Tacoma, he’ll report later this week.

TODAY: Tacoma (53-54) at New Orleans (50-57), 5:00 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Miami Marlins.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 1.23) at RHP Jeff Brigham (2-0, 1.93)

Look for Ross Detwiler to follow Erasmo’s rehab outing tonight.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a ten-game hitting streak, and he has gone 11-for-21 on the current road trip… John Andreoli is batting .320 (8-for-25) on the current road trip… yesterday Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit his first home run since April 18.

OPPONENT NEWS: New Orleans just beat Reno two-of-three, and is 8-10 since the All-Star break… Peter Mooney has hit three homers over his last eight games… Tomas Telis has a five-game hitting streak… Austin Dean is 5-for-13 during this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Jeff Brigham graduated from Jefferson High School in Federal Way and pitched for the University of Washington… pitchers Tyler Cloyd and Mike Kickham are former Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:45 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Omaha 5, FRESNO 4 (11) – tied 3-3 after nine, each team scored their automatic runner in the tenth, and Omaha did so in the top of the 11th before Michael Mariot escaped the inherited jam in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

Reno 8, ROUND ROCK 0 – Jake Buchanan held the Express to two hits over seven innings, while his Reno teammates mashed 17 hits. Kevin Cron went 5-for-5 with a homer.

SACRAMENTO 7, Iowa 4 – utility man Myles Schroder hit a pair of home runs to lead the River Cats.

COLORADO SPRINGS 7, Albuquerque 2 – Andres Blanco hit a grand slam in the first inning to lead the Sky Sox to an easy win. The Isotopes are reportedly about to add top prospect Brendan Rodgers.

El Paso 4, OKLAHOMA CITY 2 – Diego Goris came through with a pinch-hit two-run double in the top of the sixth inning to give the Chihuahuas the lead. Recap from Oklahoma City. The Oklahoman also has a detailed story on lefty Manny Banuelos, who has had a nice season after a velocity spike. He pitches at Cheney Stadium on Friday.

Nashville 9, SALT LAKE 5 – veteran infielder Steve Lombardozzi went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI, helping Nashville overcome a two-homer game by Salt Lake’s Michael Hermosillo. The paper in Salt Lake City has a feature on Hermosillo.

Memphis 9, LAS VEGAS 4 – Adolis Garcia, Lane Thomas, and Carson Kelly each had three hits for the Redbirds. Story from Las Vegas.

—

Tuesday is an off day, and the Rainiers will spend most of it flying home from New Orleans. No blog update on Tuesday; we’ll be back on Wednesday.

