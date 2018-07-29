Rain Drowns Out Rainiers Comeback Hopes

Man, when things are going bad, they just go bad, don’t they?

Saturday night in New Orleans the Rainiers were trailing 5-0 going to the seventh inning. The finally wore out the opponent’s tough starter, and had gotten into the bullpen.

Tacoma scores three runs in the top of the seventh, all with two outs on a two-run double by Gordon Beckham and an RBI single from John Andreoli.

Momentum, right? It’s 5-3 and a comeback is now in the works.

Nope.

The skies opened up: thunder, lightning, big rain, and after an hour and 20 minutes the umpires called the game. It was a final, 5-3 New Orleans in a rain-shortened seven-inning game.

Even Mother Nature is ganging up on us.

—

We had a wonderful Minor League Moment prior to Saturday’s game.

A three-wheeler used by the New Orleans grounds crew to drag the infield broke down right in front of the Tacoma dugout on the third base side. It stalled out on the field of play, and needed to be moved.

Apparently the three-wheeler is very heavy. Another, larger tractor was brought over to tow it – and that wasn’t enough. About ten Baby Cakes employees (interns, we’ll assume) helped push the three-wheeler along as it was being towed down the warning track to the left field corner, where the gate to get it off the field is located.

Along the way both vehicles rolled over the pitcher’s mound in the visiting bullpen, located down the left field line. Some treads dug into the mound, and the grounds crew had to work on the hill before Rainiers starter Mike Morin could throw his warm-ups.

This caused about a ten minute delay prior to the first pitch. The official reason for the delay as listed by Minor League Baseball was “Venue.” Apparently there is not an official designation for “broken tractor on the field.” Maybe there should be.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma dropped the rain-shortened seven-inning game in New Orleans, 5-3. The Cakes scored all five runs in the third inning, netting four of them after there were two outs. Tacoma was shut out by Zac Gallen before rallying against the bullpen in the seventh inning, bringing some hope before the rain ended the game early. Tacoma has lost 12 of the last 14 games.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers placed LHP Daniel Schlereth on the disabled list with a hamstring problem, and outfielder Andrew Aplin was placed on the Temporarily Inactive List due to a family matter. LHP Steven Moyers was promoted from Class-A Clinton, and catcher Garrett Kennedy was activated.

TODAY: Tacoma (52-54) at New Orleans (50-56), 11:00 AM (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Miami Marlins.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (6-8, 5.38) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (2-3, 4.88)

Bergman and Cloyd were teammates for the Rainiers last season.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has a nine-game hitting streak, and he has gone 8-for-16 on the current road trip… John Andreoli has reached base in 25 of his last 26 games.

OPPONENT NEWS: New Orleans just beat Reno two-of-three, and is 8-9 since the All-Star break… Peter Mooney has hit three homers over his last seven games… touted prospect Isan Diaz was promoted from Double-A a week ago; he hit his first Triple-A homer on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Jeff Brigham graduated from Jefferson High School in Federal Way and pitched for the University of Washington, he’s expected to start Monday… pitchers Tyler Cloyd and Mike Kickham are former Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 10:45 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 3, Omaha 2 – one day after allowing 31 baserunners and 15 runs, Fresno’s Brady Rodgers and Rogelio Armenteros held the Storm Chasers to two runs and snuck away with a win.

Reno 3, ROUND ROCK 1 – Aces pitcher Matt Koch, Anthony Vasquez, and Jake Barrett combined on a four-hitter.

Iowa 2, SACRAMENTO 0 – I-Cubs starter Luke Farrell and two relievers combined to pitch a six-hit shutout.

El Paso 2, OKLAHOMA CITY 1 – Chihuahuas infielder Dusty Coleman snapped a 1-1 tie with a homer in the top of the ninth inning. Story from MiLB.com. For the guys on the crew: The Oklahoman has an article on the Bricktown Ballpark grounds crew.

SALT LAKE 11, Nashville 6 – the Bees connected for 18 hits and worked over the Sounds. Story from Salt Lake City.

COLORADO SPRINGS 5, Albuquerque 3 – the Sky Sox waited out a 2 hour, ten minute rain delay in the fifth inning to hang on and beat the ‘Topes.

LAS VEGAS 9, Memphis 5 – five players had two hits for the 51s, including former Rainiers infielder Patrick Kivlehan who raised his average to .292. Story from Las Vegas.

