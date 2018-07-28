Bad Streaks End In New Orleans

Everything bad ended on Friday night in New Orleans.

The nine-game losing streak is over.

The eight-game streak of scoring three runs or fewer is over.

The seven-game streak of games without a home run is over.

Tacoma took down New Orleans, 4-2, and the players had to re-learn how to shake hands behind the mound after a win.

There was nothing easy about this win in “The Big Easy.”

The Rainiers slowly built a 3-0 lead, as starting pitcher Bryan Evans escaped jams inning after inning. Cameron Perkins ended the home run streak by pulling a liner to left in the sixth inning, making it 3-0.

New Orleans leadoff man Austin Dean hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Cakes had the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position with one out, but Tyler Higgins escaped that jam with the lead intact.

Ian Miller‘s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth gave Tacoma an insurance run, but of course things got dicey in the bottom of the inning.

The Cakes put two runners on base and had the winning run in the batters box with one out, but Shawn Armstrong was able to retire the final two batters and earn his tenth save of the season – and end the Rainiers longest losing streak of the 21st century.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma ended its longest losing streak of the last 19 years with a 4-2 win over New Orleans. It was a true team effort, with the lineup knocking out 11 hits and three relievers helping secure a win for starter Bryan Evans.

TODAY: Tacoma (52-53) at New Orleans (49-56), 4:00 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Miami Marlins.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Morin (3-2, 3.72) at RHP Zac Gallen (6-5, 3.80)

It’s a “bullpen day” for the Rainiers. They’ll be counting on multiple-inning performances from Morin, Tucker Healy, and Darin Gillies among others.

HOT HITTERS: Seth Mejias-Brean has an eight-game hitting streak, and he has gone 7-for-13 on the current road trip… Cameron Perkins has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: New Orleans just beat Reno two-of-three, and is 7-9 since the All-Star break… Peter Mooney has hit three homers over his last six games… touted prospect Isan Diaz was promoted from Double-A a week ago; he hit his first Triple-A homer on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Jeff Brigham graduated from Jefferson High School in Federal Way and pitched for the University of Washington, he’s expected to start Monday… pitchers Tyler Cloyd and Mike Kickham are former Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 3:45 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Omaha 15, FRESNO 4 – the Storm Chasers had 23 hits no homers: 17 singles and six doubles. They also drew eight walks, for a whopping total of 31 baserunners. Nicky Lopez led the way going 5-for-6 with a walk, scoring three runs. Story from MiLB.com.

Reno 3, ROUND ROCK 0 – Taylor Clarke and two relievers combined to limit the Express to four hits, while Kristopher Negron belted his 12th homer.

Iowa 4, SACRAMENTO 2 – I-Cubs outfielder Mark Zagunis went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and three runs batted in.

El Paso 8, OKLAHOMA CITY 2 – infielder Diego Goris hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning for the Chihuahuas. That gave Brett Kennedy another win, and he is now 10-0 with a 2.56 ERA for the year. There was a lengthy cat delay.

SALT LAKE 8, Nashville 6 – Jose Fernandez had three hits including a double and a homer, driving in three runs, and helping Griffin Canning earn his first Triple-A win. Story from Salt Lake City.

Albuquerque 9, COLORADO SPRINGS 1 – Triple-A All-Star Game MVP Josh Fuentes hit two doubles and a homer, driving in four runs to lead the Topes to the win.

Memphis 8, LAS VEGAS 3 – Tyler O’Neill hit another one – his PCL-leading 26th homer of the year – but his employers are probably happier about the two walks he drew. He’s at .315-26-61 for Memphis this year. Story from Las Vegas.

