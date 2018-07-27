Still Searching For A Win: On To New Orleans

Well, the Rainiers losing streak reached nine consecutive games on Thursday night. Round Rock completed the three-game sweep with a 4-2 win, in which they snapped a 2-2 tie with three consecutive two-out hits in the bottom of the eighth inning against Rainiers relief ace Shawn Armstrong. Armstrong had gone 14 straight outings without allowing an earned run.

This is the Rainiers longest losing streak of the 21st century. It’s got to end sometime, right? Maybe a change of venue will help. The Rainiers traveled to New Orleans this morning and will face the Baby Cakes in a four-game series at The Crib.

New Orleans has a pretty good offense at the moment, which is troubling for a Rainiers team that has scored three runs or fewer in eight straight games. But the Cakes are six games under .500 for the year, so teams are beating them.

What we really need is a shutout. The Rainiers pitching staff has been pretty solid throughout this skid; perhaps they have a shutout in them to stop it.

The Mariners just made a trade, acquiring major league reliever Sam Tuivailala from the St. Louis Cardinals for Class-A Modesto reliever Seth Elledge.

This should impact the Rainiers in a positive way, as the M’s will send someone down (presumably a pitcher) when Tuivailala reports.

Tuivailala is a high-velocity right-hander who has taken a while to settle into the majors; we have seen him face Tacoma several times while pitching for Memphis. He’s out of minor league options so this has been a make-or-break year for him, and he has responded by posting a 3.69 ERA in 31 games for St. Louis.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Hanser Alberto and Nick Torres had back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie and leading Round Rock to a 4-2 win over the Rainiers on Thursday night. Ian Miller had two hits for Tacoma and was involved in both Tacoma runs; he also stole his 25th base of the season.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-53) at New Orleans (49-55), 5:10 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Miami Marlins.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (2-1, 4.95) at LHP Dillon Peters (2-5, 5.91)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli had his streak of reaching base via hit or walk in 23 straight games end last night… Seth Mejias-Brean has a seven-game hitting streak, and Ian Miller has hit safely in seven of his last eight games (an under-publicized postgame scoring change on Wednesday ended his six-game streak).

OPPONENT NEWS: New Orleans just beat Reno two-of-three, and is 7-8 since the All-Star break… Triple-A veterans Cristhian Adames and Tomas Telis have four-game hitting streaks… Peter Mooney has hit three homers over his last six games… touted prospect Isan Diaz was promoted from Double-A a week ago; he hit his first Triple-A homer on Wednesday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Jeff Brigham graduated from Jefferson High School in Federal Way and pitched for the University of Washington, he’s expected to start Monday… pitchers Tyler Cloyd and Mike Kickham are former Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:55 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 5, Iowa 4 (10) – Tyler White singled home the winning run in the tenth. Earlier, A.J. Reed hit his 22nd homer of the season.

Reno 11, NEW ORLEANS 7 (10) – Before Reno scored four runs in the top of the tenth, Yasmany Tomas ripped a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 10, SACRAMENTO 7 – Storm Chasers slugger Frank Schwindel went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the sixth inning that gave Omaha a 9-3 lead.

OKLAHOMA CITY 4, Albuquerque 1 – Dodgers starter Brock Stewart allowed just two hits and one run over seven innings. Recap from Oklahoma City.

Memphis 12, SALT LAKE 3 – the performance of the day: Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer in the first inning, a grand slam in the sixth inning, and a solo shot in the eighth for a three-homer, eight-RBI game. Story from MiLB.com.

LAS VEGAS 8, Nashville 5 – PCL strikeout leader Drew Gagnon added ten to his total while pitching 5.2 innings, and Patrick Kivlehan hit two triples for Las Vegas. Story from Las Vegas.

El Paso at COLORADO SPRINGS – rained out and cancelled forevermore.

