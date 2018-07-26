Rainiers Look To Avoid History In Round Rock

The Rainiers lost their eighth straight game on Wednesday night, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Round Rock Express. It was the seventh straight game in which the team has scored three runs or fewer – all occurring since the call-up of Dan Vogelbach.

This marks the sixth time that Tacoma has lost eight straight games, dating back through the 2000 season which is as far back as I have day-by-day results available at the moment. The Rainiers have not lost nine straight games during any of these 19 seasons.

In doing the research I was reminded that the best team in Tacoma Rainiers history (since 1995) had an eight-game losing streak. The 2001 club went 85-59 and won a share of the PCL Championship, but that club lost eight straight games in early August (seven during the Iowa-Omaha road trip, which appeared more than once during my look back at long losing streaks).

Let’s see if we can avoid No. 9 tonight. It’s time for this skid to end.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The losing streak didn’t end, but at least the Rainiers held a lead for the majority of the game. John Andreoli had two-out RBI hits in each of his first two at-bats, giving the Rainiers an early 2-0 lead. It was 2-1 at the seventh inning stretch before Round Rock’s Andy Ibanez lined a two-run homer to left field. The Rainiers lost, 3-2, and have dropped eight straight games. The club is under .500 for the first time since June 11 (32-33).

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added catcher David Freitas to the active roster, and placed catcher Garrett Kennedy on the Temporarily Inactive List.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-52) at Round Rock (50-53), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Texas Rangers.

SEASONS SERIES: Round Rock leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (7-4, 4.50) at RHP Tyler Wagner (1-4, 4.78)

HOT HITTERS: Andrew Aplin has reached base 41 times in his last 22 games, totaling 26 hits during that stretch… John Andreoli has reached base via hit or walk in 23 straight games… Ian Miller has a seven-game hitting streak, and Seth Mejias-Brean has a six-game streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Round Rock just split a four-game series in Omaha… the Express are 7-7 since the all-star break, but they were hot before the break and are 20-11 overall since June 22… Hanser Alberto has hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games and is batting .405 in July… Drew Robinson has multiple hits in seven of his last nine games, and he has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Adrian Sampson graduated from Skyline High School, pitched for Tacoma in 2015 and 2016, and made one start for Seattle in 2016… former Rainiers and Mariners outfielder James Jones just joined Round Rock, and he is now a relief pitcher… Round Rock hitting coach Howard Johnson had the same job for Tacoma in 2013, and Seattle in 2014-15.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners toppled the Giants on Wednesday, 3-2, and are back to 20 games over .500.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 9, Iowa 1 – Cy Sneed got back on track, delivering six scoreless innings and earning his ninth win of the season. Derek Fisher had three hits including a double and a homer, and Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run bomb.

NEW ORLEANS 8, Reno 0 – Jefferson High School and UW product Jeff Brigham tossed 6.2 shutout innings in his third career Triple-A start, and he’s now 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA for the Baby Cakes. He is penciled in to start against Tacoma on Monday. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 5, SACRAMENTO 3 – Storm Chasers starter Trevor Oaks allowed one run in 7.2 innings, dropping his league-leading ERA down to 2.05.

LAS VEGAS 6, Nashville 3 (10) – outfielder Zach Borenstein hit a game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the tenth inning. Story from Las Vegas.

SALT LAKE 7, Memphis 5 – the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters in Salt Lake’s lineup each homered, as Joe Hudson and Nolan Fontana went deep. Memphis starter and PCL wins leader Dakota Hudson pitched one inning and then was told to report to St. Louis. Story from Salt Lake City.

OKLAHOMA CITY 5, Albuquerque 0 – the Isotopes were shut out for just the second time this season, as Drew Hutchison and four relievers combined on a six-hitter. Notes from Oklahoma City.

El Paso 9, COLORADO SPRINGS 1 – veteran (and Cal Bear) Allen Craig went 5-for-5 with a double, two homers, and five RBI to support a strong start by El Paso’s Walker Lockett. Story from MiLB.com.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 26th, 2018 at 11:13 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.