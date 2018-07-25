Unlucky Seven In Round Rock

Yesterday’s request to see some bats in Round Rock did not come to fruition, as neither the flying kind nor the wooden kind made an impact last night at the Dell Diamond.

Tacoma allowed four runs in the bottom of the first inning, a deflating open to the game for a team that has not scored four runs in any of its last six games.

The team did manage ten hits in the contest, but ultimately lost 7-2.

It was the seventh straight loss for the Rainiers, who are back to the .500 mark (51-51) after being a season-best seven games over .500 just a week ago. While still in second place in the division, the Rainiers are now eight games behind Fresno.

Seven straight losses, six with the team scoring three-or-fewer runs. The time is here. A more desperate signal is needed.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma lost its seventh straight game, 7-2 in the series opener at Round Rock. Drew Robinson hit a leadoff home run in the first inning and it was all downhill from there for the Rainiers. Round Rock led 4-0 in the first inning, 6-0 in the second, and 7-0 in the third as Christian Bergman had his roughest start of the season.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-51) at Round Rock (49-53), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Texas Rangers.

SEASONS SERIES: Round Rock leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 1.54) at RHP Adrian Sampson (5-3, 4.86)

A rehabilitation start for Ramirez, who will hopefully pitch three or four innings before giving way to regularly scheduled starter Ross Detwiler.

HOT HITTERS: Andrew Aplin has reached base 40 times in his last 21 games, totaling 26 hits during that stretch… David Freitas has a ten-game hitting streak in the PCL, playing his last game in this league on July 3 … John Andreoli has reached base via hit or walk in 22 straight games… Ian Miller has a six-game hitting streak, and Seth Mejias-Brean has a five-game streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Round Rock just split a four-game series in Omaha… the Express are 6-7 since the all-star break, but they were hot before the break and are 19-11 overall since June 22… Hanser Alberto has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games and is batting .420 in July… Drew Robinson has multiple hits in seven of his last eight games, and he has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Adrian Sampson graduated from Skyline High School, pitched for Tacoma in 2015 and 2016, and made one start for Seattle in 2016… former Rainiers and Mariners outfielder James Jones just joined Round Rock, and he is now a relief pitcher.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners dropped a one-run decision to the Giants last night, 4-3.

James Paxton was unable to make his anticipated start last night, as his back tightened up on him again.

was unable to make his anticipated start last night, as his back tightened up on him again. Former Mariners skipper John McLaren is managing a Chinese team which is playing games in an independent league in Texas. Interesting stuff.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 2, Iowa 1 – Josh James struck out 11 batters over six innings of two-hit ball, out-dueling Duane Underwood Jr. and beating the I-Cubs.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Reno 1 – former Rainiers pitcher Tyler Cloyd carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, eventually settling for a combined one-hitter for the Baby Cakes. Story from New Orleans.

Omaha 6, SACRAMENTO 2 – Nicky Lopez had four of Omaha’s 12 hits, and starting pitcher Jake Kalish struck out ten over six innings.

Nashville 11, LAS VEGAS 4 – right fielder Ramon Laureano and shortstop Jorge Mateo each had four hits for the Sounds, whose hitters enjoyed a rare (for them) trip to Cashman Field. Story from Vegas.

COLORADO SPRINGS 13, El Paso 1 – the Sky Sox connected for 20 hits, led by Jett Bandy going 4-for-4 with a double and two homers. All of your favorite Sky Sox had multiple hits.

Memphis 14, SALT LAKE 4 – Tyler O’Neill homered two more times, giving him five in his last two games and 25 for the season. Rangel Ravelo also homered twice as the Redbirds enjoyed some High Elevation Baseball™. Story from Salt Lake City.

OKLAHOMA CITY 3, Albuquerque 1 – former Rainiers reliever Logan Bawcom is starting for the Dodgers these days, and he allowed one run over five innings. Brian Schlitter picked up his 14th save. Yasiel Puig is on rehab with Oklahoma City.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 at 10:18 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.