Rainiers Hope Bats Come Alive In Round Rock

The Rainiers start their biennial series at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas tonight and they are hoping the offense starts producing.

Tacoma’s bats were silent in the three-game weekend series against Salt Lake, batting .180 over the series and scoring a grand total of three runs while getting swept by the Bees.

Speaking of bats, there have been times during previous trips to Round Rock when bats – I’m talking about the flying mammals here – have been spotted swooping around the roof above the radio booth. If that brings good luck for Tacoma’s wooden bats, I welcome the flying kind.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was off yesterday after dropping a 3-2 decision at home on Sunday to Salt Lake. The Rainiers were swept in a series for the first time this season.

ROSTER MOVE: On Sunday the Mariners activated Mike Zunino from the disabled list and optioned catcher David Freitas to Tacoma.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-50) at Round Rock (48-53), 5:05 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Texas Rangers.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (6-7, 4.95) at LHP Michael Roth (4-3, 4.61)

HOT HITTERS: Andrew Aplin has reached base 39 times in his last 20 games, totaling 25 hits during that stretch… David Freitas has a ten-game hitting streak in the PCL, playing his last game in this league on July 3 … John Andreoli has reached base via hit or walk in 21 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Round Rock just split a four-game series in Omaha… the Express are 5-7 since the all-star break, but they were hot before the break and are 18-11 overall since June 22… Hanser Alberto has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games and is batting .429 in July… Drew Robinson has multiple hits in six of his last seven games, and he has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Round Rock reliever Brandon Mann was born in Tacoma and drafted out of Mount Rainier High School in 2002. In a story of perseverance, he made his major league debut earlier this season at age 34… Adrian Sampson graduated from Skyline High School, pitched for Tacoma in 2015 and 2016, and made one start for Seattle in 2016. He’s scheduled to start against Tacoma on Wednesday.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the Rainiers game story on Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Salt Lake.

The Mariners were off yesterday, but here’s a News Tribune story on how Dee Gordon hopes to improve in the second half.

The entire PCL was off on Monday. Ex-Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill hit three home runs for Memphis on Sunday, giving him 23 on the year. It was his first career three-homer game.

