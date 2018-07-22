Last Home Game Of July Today

Another morning spent missing the old days before the newspaper business died when Sunday was the best day of the week to read baseball columns from all around the country.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers continued to have trouble scoring, dropping a 2-1 decision to Salt Lake in ten innings. The Bees scored their automatic runner with a sac bunt and a infield groundout, while Tacoma left its automatic runner stranded at second base. Rainiers pitchers retired the final 19 batters of the game.

TODAY: Salt Lake (53-47) at Tacoma (51-49), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 8-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Osmer Morales (4-3, 6.14) at RHP Bryan Evans (2-1, 5.56)

HOT HITTERS: Andrew Aplin has reached base 39 times in his last 20 games, totaling 25 hits during that stretch… Gordon Beckham is 15-for-34 over his last nine PCL games… John Andreoli has reached base via hit or walk in 20 straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake lost 12 out of 13 games going into the all-star break, and is 8-2 since the break. Go figure… Ben Revere has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games… old buddy Dustin Ackley is 8-for-16 over his last five games, and he’s batting .467 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers on Salt Lake’s roster include Dustin Ackley and pitcher Dylan Unsworth. Infielder Luis Rengifo joined Tacoma as an emergency fill-in in 2016 but did not appear in a game.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson will join me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

ALBUQUERQUE 10/7, Fresno 3/4 – the Isotopes sweep and the Rainiers gained a half-game in the standings. The first game was suspended in the 4th inning on June 3rd, and in a wonderful bit of luck Rogelio Armenteros of Fresno started on June 3rd… and it was his turn to pitch last night, so he completed his own suspended game and threw a 147-pitch, ten runs allowed “complete game.” Ryan McMahon homered in both games and drove in eight runs. The Albuquerque Journal did it justice in the game story.

EL PASO 9, Sacramento 5 – Chihuahuas ace Brett Kennedy allowed one run over seven innings and improved to 9-0, 2.53 on the year. He may turn in the best pitching season in the brief history of the Chihuahuas.

Las Vegas 5, RENO 4 – closer Gerson Bautista retired six-of-seven batters faced, striking out five, to convert a tough save on the road for Las Vegas.

New Orleans 1, IOWA 0 – Zac Gallen pitched six shutout innings and Isan Diaz doubled in the only run of the game for the Cakes.

MEMPHIS 10, Colorado Springs 1 – center fielder Oscar Mercado went 5-for-5, scored two runs, and drove in two to pace the Redbirds attack. Story from MiLB.com.

Oklahoma City 6/0, NASHVILLE 1/4 – a doubleheader split in Music City. Ex-Rainiers lefty Dean Kiekhefer earned the win with three scoreless innings for the Sounds in the second game; he’s posted a 6-0 record pitching out of the bullpen this season.

Round Rock 1/6, OMAHA 4/3 – also a split. New Omaha hurler Arnaldo Hernandez pitched a complete game two-hitter in the opener. Story from Omaha.

