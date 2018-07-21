Mariners Get Healthier, But Rainiers Lose

Tacoma had a couple of major league players on rehabilitation assignments last night, and they both looked pretty good, but the Rainiers were shut out by Salt Lake and lost 6-0.

Erasmo Ramirez is coming back from a right teres major strain, and yesterday was his first live action since landing on the disabled list May 1. Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced with three strikeouts. He’ll begin to build up his pitch count in future outings.

Mike Zunino started and caught the first five innings, as was the plan. He appeared to be fine behind the plate, and he went 0-for-2 in the batter’s box. He struck out looking in his first at-bat, and flied out to center in his next. If his left ankle checks out OK today he is expected to serve as the designated hitter tonight.

In farm system news, Double-A outfielder Braden Bishop is out for the remainder of the season after he fractured his forearm being hit by a pitch on Thursday, thus ending any thought that he might be promoted to Tacoma down the stretch.

The organization elected to replace a prospect with a prospect, sending Kyle Lewis up from Class-A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma got shut out for just the fourth time this season, connecting for just five hits in a 6-0 loss to Salt Lake on Friday night. The Rainiers did not advance a runner past first base until the ninth inning.

ROSTER MOVES: In addition to the moves reported here yesterday, Tacoma activated outfielder Cameron Perkins from the disabled list and sent catcher Joseph Odom back to Double-A Arkansas. Today the Mariners activated Felix Hernandez from the disabled list and optioned John Andreoli back to Tacoma, Mike Morin reports to the Rainiers, and pitcher Tyler Jackson was transferred back to Class-A Clinton.

TODAY: Salt Lake (52-47) at Tacoma (51-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 7-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 8.44) at RHP Rob Whalen (7-4, 4.67)

Canning was supposed to pitch yesterday but got pushed back to today.

HOT HITTERS: Andrew Aplin has reached base 38 times in his last 19 games, totaling 24 hits during that stretch… Gordon Beckham has hit three homers over his last eight PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake lost 12 out of 13 games going into the all-star break, and is 7-2 since the break. Go figure… former Mariners prospect Luis Rengifo has hit safely in all eight games he has played in since coming up from Double-A… Ben Revere has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games… old buddy Dustin Ackley is 8-for-16 over his last five games, and he’s batting .467 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers on Salt Lake’s roster include Dustin Ackley and pitcher Dylan Unsworth. Infielder Luis Rengifo joined Tacoma as an emergency fill-in in 2016 but did not appear in a game.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 8, ALBUQUERQUE 5 – Tacoma fall 6.5 games behind first place Fresno. Jake Marisnick had four hits and scored four runs, and A.J. Reed homered and drove in five. The story from Albuquerque focuses on local product Ken Giles of Fresno.

Sacramento 6, EL PASO 5 – River Cats starter Chris Stratton allowed one earned run in six innings while striking out ten.

RENO 11, Las Vegas 8 – Christian Walker went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, and five RBI for the Aces to help overcome a Patrick Kivlehan grand slam. Story from MiLB.com.

IOWA 10, New Orleans 8 – down 8-2 at the stretch, Iowa scored three runs in the seventh and five more in the eighth to stun New Orleans. Ryan Court hit for the cycle, much to the delight of MiLB.com.

OMAHA 6, Round Rock 3 – right fielder Elier Hernandez had three hits and two RBI in his Triple-A debut for the Storm Chasers. Story from Omaha.

Oklahoma City 5, NASHVILLE 4 (10) – the Dodgers blew a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but won it in the tenth. Closer Joe Broussard escaped a 2nd & 3rd, no outs jam in the bottom of the tenth to get the save.

Colorado Springs 1, MEMPHIS 0 – Aaron Wilkerson and two relievers combined on a shutout, and Christian Bethancourt‘s homer was the only run of the game.

