Searching For A Push In Reno

The Tacoma Rainiers four-game series in Reno started out so promisingly, with a 10-6 comeback win in the opener on Monday night before holding a 9-6 lead with two outs in the eighth inning in the second game on Tuesday.

But Reno put together a stunning comeback and won game two, and then hit four homers and beat Tacoma in the third game last night. Now Tacoma needs a win this evening to get out of here with a series split.

Tacoma starts a left-hander for the first time in this series: Ross Detwiler, who is going to have to dodge a couple of Reno batters who have crushed left-handed pitching this season.

Kevin Cron is batting .448 against lefties, Juniel Querecuto is hitting them at a .480 clip, and Christian Walker is batting .340 versus southpaws. Detwiler’s ability to negotiate these hitters will be key tonight.

Offensively, the Rainiers need to bounce back. After scoring ten and nine runs in the first two games, Tacoma missed out on some early scoring opportunities and was held to just three runs yesterday. You need to score a lot to win in Reno.

After tonight’s game the Rainiers head home for a three-game weekend series against Salt Lake. These will be the final home games of July, as the team finishes the month on the road. Tacoma does have a lot of home dates in August.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Reno hit four home runs as starter Jake Buchanan pitched seven innings of one-run ball, giving the Aces a 7-3 win over the Rainiers. Dan Vogelbach drove in all three Tacoma runs with a double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the eighth. Yasmany Tomas belted two homers for the Aces.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-46) at Reno (48-49), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 6-6.

PITCHERS: LHP Ross Detwiler (2-2, 5.67) at RHP Neftali Feliz (2-3, 5.75)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 21 consecutive games, and he has a six-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 19 PCL games, and he has a nine-game hitting streak… Andrew Aplin has reached base 35 times in his last 17 games, totaling 22 hits and 13 walks during that stretch… Gordon Beckham has hit three homers over his last six PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno is 10-2 since the Rainiers beat them 4-of-5 from June 29-July 3… they just swept a four-game road series at El Paso… Ildemaro Vargas has an 18-game hitting streak… Kevin Cron had his 11-game hitting streak end yesterday… Juniel Querecuto has gone 11-for-23 over his last seven games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners left-hander Anthony Vasquez is with Reno.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Sacramento 12, FRESNO 2 – the River Cats banged out 18 hits and crushed Fresno, keeping Tacoma 4.5 games out of first place. Veteran Jerry Sands homered twice for the Cats.

SALT LAKE 11, Las Vegas 5 – a six-run second inning led the Bees to an easy win. Eric Young Jr. had four hits. Story from Salt Lake City.

ALBUQUERQUE 7, El Paso 1 – starter Jeff Hoffman pitched into the sixth inning, allowing one run to earn the win for the ‘Topes. Story from Albuquerque.

OKLAHOMA CITY 6, New Orleans 4 (10) – Kyle Garlick‘s third hit of the game was a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the tenth inning for the Dodgers. Some notes from The Oklahoman.

Omaha 2, NASHVILLE 0 – Storm Chasers starter Jake Kalish tossed seven shutout innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine.

Round Rock 10, COLORADO SPRINGS 8 (10) – the Sky Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, 7-7… then promptly allowed three runs in the top of the tenth. Drew Robinson hit a homer and two triples for the Express, driving in three runs.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at 12:40 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.