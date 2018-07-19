Rainiers Happy To Be Home

After yet another rough trip to Reno, the Tacoma Rainiers are pleased to open a three-game series at Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake tonight.

Short blog today, due to travel. My apologies.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Back-to-back home runs by Socrates Brito and Cody Decker helped Reno top Tacoma on Thursday night, 5-3. Reno won the series, three games to one. Tacoma fell to 22-57 all time at Reno, since the Aces joined the league in 2009. Tacoma has lost five of the last six games overall and hopes to straighten things out at home this weekend.

ROSTER MOVES: We’ll have some for you before first pitch. The Rainiers lineup is going to take a hit today.

TODAY: Salt Lake (51-47) at Tacoma (51-47), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 6-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 8.44) at RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 1.86)

Ramirez begins a second rehabilitation assignment with Tacoma, but show up early if you want to see it. He’ll probably only go two innings and it will be Johnny Allstaff after that. Keep an eye on Canning, who is one of the Angels top prospects.

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 21 consecutive games, and he has a six-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 19 PCL games, and he has a nine-game hitting streak… Andrew Aplin has reached base 36 times in his last 18 games, totaling 23 hits and 13 walks during that stretch… Gordon Beckham has hit three homers over his last seven PCL games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake lost 12 out of 13 games going into the all-star break, and is 6-2 since the break. Go figure… former Mariners prospect Luis Rengifo has hit safely in all eight games he has played in since coming up from Double-A… Ben Revere has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games… old buddy Dustin Ackley is 6-for-13 over his last four games, and he’s batting .448 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers on Salt Lake’s roster include Dustin Ackley and pitcher Dylan Underwood. If I recall correctly (and I may be wrong), Luis Rengifo joined Tacoma as an emergency fill-in in 2016 but did not appear in a game.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Ryan Divish looks at possible trade targets for the Mariners.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 8, Sacramento 7 (10) – Derek Fisher hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, and after Sacramento tied it in the ninth the Grizzlies won on a sacrifice fly by Antonio Nunez. Tacoma is 5.5 games behind Fresno.

Las Vegas 6, SALT LAKE 4 – Phillip Evans reached base five times and Peter Alonso hit an inside-the-park home run as the 51s spoiled Salt Lake’s attempt at a four-game sweep. Story from Salt Lake City.

ALBUQUERQUE 16, El Paso 1 – wow. The ‘Topes hit five homers.

Iowa 1/3, MEMPHIS 4/0 – a doubleheader split. Dakota Hudson earned his 13th win in the opener; he leads the league by a large margin.

New Orleans 4, OKLAHOMA CITY 2 – former Jefferson High School and University of Washington product Jeff Brigham went seven innings, earning his first Triple-A win for the Baby Cakes.

NASHVILLE 4, Omaha 2 – PCL earned run average leader Trevor Oaks actually gave up four runs and lost for Omaha.

Round Rock 4, COLORADO SPRINGS 3 – ex-Rainiers pitcher Adrian Sampson tossed seven strong innings to pick up a win in hostile (for pitchers) territory.

