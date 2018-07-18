A Tough Loss In Reno

It sure felt like the Rainiers were in position to win their second straight game at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday night, when the team had a 9-6 lead with two outs and nobody on base for Reno in the bottom of the eighth inning. The way the Rainiers bullpen has been performing for the last two months, this seemed like a sure thing.

But this is Reno, and bad things have happened here since the Rainiers started visiting the city in 2009.

Reno rallied to score four two-out runs in the bottom of the eighth, held off a Rainiers rally attempt in the ninth, and stunned Tacoma 10-9.

The Rainiers all-time record in this ballpark dropped to 22-55, which includes a 2-4 mark this season.

This is the 20th series that Tacoma has played at Reno, and the Rainiers have still won only a single series in this ballpark. Tacoma took two games in a three-game series in 2015.

There is a chance to win this current four-game series, which is tied 1-1. But a win last night would have created a real good opportunity to take it.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers lost a tough one, blowing a 9-6 lead as Reno scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kevin Cron‘s two-run double was the game-winning hit. Tacoma had 14 hits, led by Adam Law‘s 4-for-5 with two doubles and a homer performance. Dan Vogelbach reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with two walks. Andrew Aplin and Gordon Beckham chipped in with solo homers.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added pitcher Christian Bergman to the active roster, and he will start today’s game.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-45) at Reno (47-49), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (6-6, 4.78) at RHP Jake Buchanan (6-7, 5.72)

HOT HITTERS: Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 20 consecutive games, and he has a five-game hitting streak… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 18 PCL games, and he has an eight-game hitting streak… Andrew Aplin has reached base in 16 straight games, totaling 22 hits and 13 walks during that stretch… Gordon Beckham has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno is 9-2 since the Rainiers beat them 4-of-5 from June 29-July 3… they just swept a four-game road series at El Paso… Ildemaro Vargas has an 18-game hitting streak… Kevin Cron has an 11-game hitting streak, with 16 RBI during the stretch… Michael Perez has hit safely in nine straight games… Juniel Querecuto has gone 10-for-20 over his last six games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners left-hander Anthony Vasquez is with Reno.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has a feature on Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Ross Detwiler , who starts Thursday in Reno.

, who starts Thursday in Reno. The American League won the MLB All-Star Game in ten innings, 8-6, as the two teams combined for a record ten home runs.

The Mariners Jean Segura had a big game and nearly won the MVP, Larry Stone writes.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 8, Sacramento 3 – Jake Marisnick went 3-for-5 with a double and a homer, while Fresno starter Josh James struck out 12 batters in six innings to earn the win.

SALT LAKE 5, Las Vegas 4 – Bees reliever Greg Mahle delivered three shutout innings from the bullpen to earn the win. Story from Salt Lake City.

El Paso 8, ALBUQUERQUE 2 – the Chihuahuas muscled up for four home runs at Isotopes Park. Cory Spangenberg hit two doubles with a homer to lead the pack. Story from Albuquerque.

COLORADO SPRINGS 11, Round Rock 10 – the Sky Sox had 19 hits, yet still needed a walk-off RBI single by Tyrone Taylor to win the game. Domingo Santana homered twice, and Jake Hager went 5-for-6. Story from MiLB.com.

NASHVILLE 11, Omaha 1 – Sounds designated hitter Anthony Garcia hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and had eight runs batted in. Story from MiLB.com.

MEMPHIS 3, Iowa 2 – Redbirds starter Austin Gomber tossed five shutout innings of one-hit ball to earn the win.

OKLAHOMA CITY 5/5, New Orleans 4/2 – a doubleheader sweep for the Dodgers, who won the first game in ten innings. A new league rule was applied: since they were making up a postponement of a game originally scheduled to be played in New Orleans, the Baby Cakes got to play as the home team in Game One. They had a couple of chances to walk-off the Dodgers in their own ballpark, but couldn’t do it. Recap from Oklahoma City.

