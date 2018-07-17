Rainiers Add Rupp, Take Down Reno

Monday was a good day for the Tacoma Rainiers, who added a power-hitting catcher to the roster before beating Reno and picking up a game in the Pacific-North standings.

The Mariners signed former Philadelphia Phillies backstop Cameron Rupp to a minor league deal, and he joined the team yesterday (he did not play last night; look for him to make his Rainiers debut tonight).

Rupp brings experience behind the plate, having spent all of the last three seasons in the majors with the Phillies. He also brings something to the lineup that the Rainiers really need: power.

Tacoma has had just one true home run threat in the batting order, Dan Vogelbach. But Rupp can hit ’em out. He hit eight homers in 32 games (113 at-bats) for Round Rock during the first two months of this season before exercising an out in his contract and becoming a free agent. Over the last two years in the majors, Rupp hit 30 homers in 684 at-bats.

The Rainiers second-best home run hitter has been Gordon Beckham, who has seven. The team RBI leader is Zach Vincej with 44, and he usually hits eighth in the order. Tacoma has been scoring its runs via walks and singles. Rupp should help out in the power categories.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Trailing 6-2 after six innings, the Rainiers rallied to score five runs after there were two outs in the top of the seventh inning and went on to win in Reno, 10-6. Seth Mejias-Brean had the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh. The Rainiers had 15 hits and drew six walks, including their PCL-leading 21st bases-loaded walk of the season. Tacoma pulled to 3.5 games behind Fresno.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added catcher Cameron Rupp and infielder Gordon Beckham to the active roster, and pitcher Rob Whalen was activated from the disabled list. Infielder Connor Hoover was sent back to Everett, pitcher Darren McCaughan back to Modesto, and pitcher Williams Perez was surprisingly sent to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Tacoma (51-44) at Reno (46-49), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (2-1, 5.20) at LHP Anthony Vasquez (6-3, 4.17)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has 14 RBI over his last 13 games, and he has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 19 consecutive games… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 17 PCL games, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… Andrew Aplin has reached base in 15 straight games, totaling 20 hits and 12 walks during that stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno is 8-2 since the Rainiers beat them 4-of-5 from June 29-July 3… they just swept a four-game road series at El Paso… Ildemaro Vargas has an 18-game hitting streak… Kevin Cron has a ten-game hitting streak, with 14 RBI during the stretch… Michael Perez has hit safely in nine straight games… Juniel Querecuto has gone 9-for-16 over his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners left-hander Anthony Vasquez is with Reno.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

At the All-Star Game, Larry Stone dug into the trade that brought the Mariners Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger .

and . El Paso Chihuahuas broadcaster and friend of the blog Tim Hagerty was the subject of a feature in the El Paso Times.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Sacramento 4, FRESNO 3 – the River Cats won a tight game when Gregor Blanco doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning. Tacoma pulled within 3.5 games of first place.

SALT LAKE 10, Las Vegas 5 – the Bees lashed 14 hits, including three apiece by Luis Rengifo and Eric Young Jr. Story from Salt Lake City.

El Paso 6, ALBUQUERQUE 3 – Brett Kennedy continued his excellent season for the Chihuahuas, going five innings to earn the win and improve to 8-0, 2.65 on the year. Story from Albuquerque.

COLORADO SPRINGS 5, Round Rock 4 – the Sky Sox scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by Christian Bethancourt‘s two-run homer.

NASHVILLE 5, Omaha 4 (11) – tied 2-2 after nine, each team scored one run in the tenth before Nashville won it with two runs in the bottom of the 11th. Melvin Mercedes had the game-winning hit.

New Orleans 5, OKLAHOMA CITY 1 – the Baby Cakes rallied to score all five runs in the top of the fourth inning, with a two-run triple by Tomas Telis being the key hit. Trade rumors are swirling around Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo.

MEMPHIS 6, Iowa 4 – trailing 4-1 going to the bottom of the eighth inning, the Redbirds struck for five runs and won the game. Alex Mejia had a pinch-hit two-run single during the rally.

