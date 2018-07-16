Road Trip To Reno Starts Tonight

After a disappointing series split with first place Fresno, Tacoma now hits the road for four games at Reno. It’s a quick road trip, with Tacoma returning to Cheney Stadium this Friday to host Salt Lake.

The Rainiers are 5-4 against Reno this season, losing 3-of-4 at Greater Nevada Field in May before taking 4-of-5 from the Aces at Cheney Stadium two weeks ago. Reno has been playing well recently and brings a six-game win streak into tonight’s contest.

Look for Tacoma to have an improved lineup tonight. Gordon Beckham is expected to report to the team today, and there are rumblings of additional moves which should help the offense. I’ll post them as soon as we get official word.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s hopes of winning the Fresno series were ruined, as the Grizzlies took Sunday’s game 5-3 to earn a split of the four-game series. Spot starter Darren McCaughan couldn’t find the magic he had when he shut down Salt Lake in his Triple-A debut on June 1 – this time he allowed a leadoff homer and three runs in the first inning, and struggled to get through four frames.

ROSTER MOVES: There are going to be a few today.

TODAY: Tacoma (50-44) at Reno (46-48), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (7-4, 4.68) at RHP Taylor Clarke (8-7, 4.86)

Whalen is expected to be activated from the disabled list and start tonight’s game. He’s been out since June 21st with shoulder stiffness.

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has 14 RBI over his last 12 games, and he has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 18 consecutive games… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 16 PCL games… Andrew Aplin has reached base in 14 straight games, totaling 17 hits and 12 walks during that stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno has won six straight games, and is 8-1 since the Rainiers beat them 4-for-5 from June 29-July 3… they just swept a four-game road series at El Paso… Christian Walker‘s return from the Diamondbacks has ignited the hot streak; he homered in three straight games prior to going 0-4 yesterday… Ildemaro Vargas has a 17-game hitting streak… Kevin Cron has a nine-game hitting streak… Michael Perez has hit safely in eight straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers and Mariners left-hander Anthony Vasquez is with Reno.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

We have a Rainiers game story from The News Tribune.

The Mariners got swept by the Rockies and stumbled into the all-star break. They have four days to regroup, holding a three-game lead over Oakland for the final wild card spot.

The Seattle Times sent Larry Stone to the All-Star Game and he has this column on Mariners Futures Game participant Kyle Lewis.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 4, EL PASO 1 – Aces starter Alex Young pitched 6.2 innings and allowed just one run at El Paso, while Socrates Brito and Kristopher Negron homered to help Reno finish the sweep.

SACRAMENTO 6, Salt Lake 5 – new River Cats outfielder Peter Bourjos had two hits and scored two runs.

Albuquerque 14, LAS VEGAS 5 – the ‘Topes were hanging onto a 6-5 lead after six innings, and then they went nuclear with an eight-run rally in the top of the seventh. Stephen Cardullo paced the offense with four hits, but pretty much everyone filled up the box score. Story from Las Vegas.

NEW ORLEANS 11, Colorado Springs 1 – Jarlin “the Marlin” Garcia pitched six shutout innings and Peter Mooney hit a three-run homer for the Baby Cakes. Man, that was a ridiculous sentence. Story from New Orleans.

Memphis 8, OMAHA 0 – Redbirds starter Daniel Poncedeleon had his best game of the year, a complete game one-hit shutout. He walked two and struck out five, and lowered his season ERA down to 2.15. Story from Omaha.

Oklahoma City 11, ROUND ROCK 1 – Donovan Solano went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in as the Dodgers wiped out Round Rock.

IOWA 2, Nashville 0 – Trevor Clifton and three relievers combined on a five-hit shutout for the I-Cubs.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, July 16th, 2018 at 6:39 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.