Standings-Swing Sunday

Big game today as the Rainiers finish the four-game series with first place Fresno.

Tacoma started the series 4.5 games behind Fresno. The Rainiers won the first two, assuring they wouldn’t fall any further back in the standings, and then had to win one (or both) of the last two to make a gain. But Fresno won the third game last night, 7-1.

With a win today, Tacoma will be 2.5 games back and feel good about having made a gain on Fresno by winning the series. With a loss today, Tacoma will be right where they started the series: 4.5 games back.

Today is the last game of the homestand. The Rainiers head to Reno tomorrow for a four-game series against the Aces, and then return home this coming weekend for a three-gamer against Salt Lake.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: A.J. Reed hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Fresno never looked back in a 7-1 win over the Rainiers on Saturday night, dashing Tacoma’s hopes of a four-game sweep. Now the Rainiers need to win today in order to take the series and pull to 2.5 games of first.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday reliever Nick Rumbelow (recently optioned by Seattle) reported to Tacoma, and pitcher Christian Bergman was optioned to the Rainiers. Today pitcher Darren McCaughan will be promoted from Class-A Modesto to make a spot-start.

TODAY: Fresno (53-39) at Tacoma (50-43), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Brady Rodgers (-) at RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 0.00)

Once one of the top starters in the PCL, Rodgers is making his return from “Tommy John” surgery on his right elbow. This is his first start for Fresno, but he has had some rehab appearances elsewhere in the Astros farm system. McCaughan is spot-starting in Casey Lawrence‘s slot; he made a terrific spot-start and beat Salt Lake on June 1.

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has 12 RBI over his last 11 games, and he has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 17 consecutive games… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 15 PCL games… Andrew Aplin has reached base in 13 straight games, totaling 16 hits and 11 walks during that stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno has gone 8-12 over the last 20 games, but they did win three-of-five from a hot Las Vegas club right before the break… A.J. Reed led the minors in home runs last year and appears set to contend for the title again this year… Jack Mayfield has a six-game hitting streak… Myles Straw is considered one of the fastest players in baseball, and he is 50-for-57 stealing bases this year (including 15-for-16 since being promoted to Triple-A on June 16).

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016. He homered in his Triple-A debut on June 28 at El Paso… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune has an item on the two local players for Fresno, Nick Tanielu and Taylor Jones . There was no further news after the game on pitcher Williams Perez , who left the game after being hit in the knee by a line drive in the fifth inning.

and . There was no further news after the game on pitcher , who left the game after being hit in the knee by a line drive in the fifth inning. The Mariners have hit a skid, dropping a 4-1 decision at Coors Field as the offense managed just five hits. The Rockies started Jon Gray , whom the Rainiers faced in Albuquerque in his previous start last Sunday.

, whom the Rainiers faced in Albuquerque in his previous start last Sunday. Seattle’s lead over red-hot Oakland is down to four games, and Larry Stone has a column on that concerning subject.

Ryan Divish did one of his Mariners Q&As and somehow it devolved (evolved?) into fly fishing.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 7/4, EL PASO 3/1 – the Aces swept a doubleheader, with Christian Walker homering in both games of the twinbill. They made up for Friday’s rain out.

LAS VEGAS 2, Albuquerque 1 – a rain storm hit the Las Vegas desert in the bottom of the sixth inning, and since Cashman Field doesn’t have a tarp that was it, game called. Chris Flexen was credited with a complete game two-hit shutout. Story from Las Vegas.

Salt Lake 3, SACRAMENTO 2 – Kaleb Cowart went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in a run for the Bees, who made up some ground on first place El Paso in the South.

Colorado Springs 11, NEW ORLEANS 8 – the Sky Sox hit three home runs, and they rallied to score three runs in the top of the ninth inning to win a rare slugfest in New Orleans. Tyrone Taylor and Jake Hager had three hits apiece for the Sky Sox. Story from New Orleans.

Oklahoma City 7, ROUND ROCK 5 – Dodgers outfielder Kyle Garlick hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning. Story from MiLB.com.

OMAHA 1, Memphis 0 – PCL earned run average leader Trevor Oaks did it again, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings and out-dueling Memphis starter Chris Ellis. Oaks now has a 1.84 ERA. Story from Omaha.

IOWA 5, Nashville 4 – trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Taylor Davis ripped a two-run homer to give the I-Cubs the lead.

