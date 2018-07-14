Tacoma Moves Closer To First

The Rainiers topped Fresno on Friday night, 8-7, as a pair of errors on the same play helped Tacoma score the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With the win the Rainiers pulled to 2.5 games behind first-place Fresno. Tacoma has clinched a split of the four-game series by winning the first two, and now will focus on doing better than that.

Overall, the Rainiers have won five straight games and eight of the last ten, moving a season-best eight games over .500 (50-42).

The key play in last night’s game was Dan Vogelbach‘s mad dash to third base in the eighth inning, which is well described (with some good reaction from manager Pat Listach) in the first link down below.

YESTERDAY: Tacoma lost leads of 3-0 and 7-3 during the first five innings before emerging with an 8-7 win over Fresno on Friday night. Andrew Aplin‘s sacrifice fly scored pinch-runner Connor Hoover with the game-winning run. Adam Law hit three doubles and drove in three runs, and the Tacoma bullpen of Darin Gillies, Dario Alvarez, and Shawn Armstrong combined to deliver four shutout innings.

ROSTER MOVES: Tacoma plans to add left-handed pitcher Joe Filomeno to the roster today. The Mariners are signing him from the independent Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association. He’s a former Texas Rangers prospect who was released by Double-A Frisco in April.

TODAY: Fresno (52-39) at Tacoma (50-42), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 5-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Trent Thornton (5-7, 4.22) at RHP Williams Perez (2-0, 1.69)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has 12 RBI over his last ten games, and he has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 16 consecutive games… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 14 PCL games… Andrew Aplin has reached base in 12 straight games, totaling 15 hits and 11 walks during that stretch.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno has gone 7-12 over the last 19 games, but they did win three-of-five from a hot Las Vegas club right before the break… A.J. Reed led the minors in home runs last year and appears set to contend for the title again this year… J.D. Davis is 4-for-8 over the first two games of this series… Myles Straw is considered one of the fastest players in baseball, and he is 50-for-57 stealing bases this year (including 15-for-16 since being promoted to Triple-A on June 16).

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016. He homered in his Triple-A debut on June 28 at El Paso… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune has reaction to Dan Vogelbach ‘s “little league triple” that set up the winning run, and notes on the Walkin’ Rainiers and the upcoming pitching plans.

‘s “little league triple” that set up the winning run, and notes on the Walkin’ Rainiers and the upcoming pitching plans. The Mariners lost in Colorado last night, 10-7, and have lost six of the last nine games. They still have a five game lead over Oakland for the final Wild Card spot.

Former Tacoma resident and Stadium High School alum Tony Miles is the chip leader with three players remaining in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Salt Lake 7, SACRAMENTO 4 – Luis Pena pitched six innings of one-hit ball for Salt Lake, and former Mariners prospect Luis Rengifo drove home three runs in his second Triple-A game.

LAS VEGAS 12, Albuquerque 0 – it was a homer-fest for the 51s, with both an inside-the-parker (Jeff McNeil) and a grand slam (Peter Alonso). Starter Nabil Crismatt pitched six shutout innings. Story from Las Vegas.

Reno at EL PASO – rained out (hey, it’s monsoon season).

Oklahoma City 8, ROUND ROCK 5 – Kyle Farmer hit three doubles and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, while Edwin Rios had two hits and three RBI.

Memphis 6, OMAHA 3 – a three-run homer by Adolis Garcia was the big blow for Memphis. Story from Omaha.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Colorado Springs 3 – Jonathan Rodriguez hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Cakes. Story from New Orleans.

Nashville 8/3, IOWA 3/5 – a doubleheader split in Des Moines as the teams made up an April rain out. Iowa (and former Tacoma) catcher Chris Gimenez is considering hanging ’em up after this season, the Des Moines Register reports.

