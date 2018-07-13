Rainiers Take Opener From Fresno

The Rainiers won the first game of the four-game series against first-place Fresno on Thursday night, 4-3, and are now only 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies.

Tacoma moved a season-best seven games over .500, and the Rainiers have won seven of the last nine games going back to before the All-Star break.

That is all great news, but the Rainiers have an unexpected problem. Due to a major league injury last night the Tacoma pitching staff is in turmoil.

James Paxton left last night’s game in Anaheim in the first inning with a back injury. It’s not serious – he’s only going to miss ten days, apparently – but with the M’s opening a series at high-octane Coors Field tonight they decided to beef up the pitching staff.

Seattle needed a starter today for Felix Hernandez; we’ve known that this would be a Christian Bergman spot-start. But the Mariners also called up Casey Lawrence and Mike Morin to help the bullpen.

Lawrence was slated to start for Tacoma tomorrow, which is beginning to look like a ‘bullpen day’ or maybe we’ll get a spot-starter from Modesto.

There is some help on the way, as it appears that Rob Whalen should be ready to return to the rotation soon – possibly in time for the upcoming series at Reno.

It’s all a temporary problem, as both Paxton and Felix Hernandez expect to return to the Mariners rotation after the major league all-star break next week. But the timing for Tacoma, in the middle of a big series against first-place Fresno, is not ideal.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Starting pitcher Bryan Evans shook off a couple of early solo home runs, delivering six innings of two-run ball and earning the win as the Rainiers won the series opener against Fresno, 4-3. Adam Law hit the go-ahead RBI double in fifth inning for the Rainiers, who pulled to 3.5 games out of first.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers placed outfielder Cameron Perkins on the disabled list, activated LHP Dario Alvarez from the disabled list, and added infielder Connor Hoover from Everett. Today the Mariners called up Casey Lawrence, Christian Bergman, and Mike Morin (25% of the Tacoma pitching staff), and optioned Nick Rumbelow and Gordon Beckham to Tacoma.

TODAY: Fresno (52-38) at Tacoma (49-42), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Hauschild (7-6, 4.41) at LHP Ross Detwiler (2-2, 4.67)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has 11 RBI over his last nine games, and he has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 15 consecutive games, and he has hit four homers over his last 11 games… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 13 PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno has gone 7-11 over the last 18 games, but they did win three-of-five from a hot Las Vegas club right before the break… A.J. Reed led the minors in home runs last year and appears set to contend for the title again this year… J.D. Davis was the hottest hitter in the league in April and May, but he has tailed off and hit .230 since June 1… Myles Straw is considered one of the fastest players in baseball, and he is 50-for-57 stealing bases this year (including 15-for-16 since being promoted to Triple-A on June 16).

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016. He homered in his Triple-A debut on June 28 at El Paso… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Reno 8, EL PASO 2 – Jake Buchanan had a solid start, and Christian Walker, Kristopher Negron, and Yasmany Tomas homered for the Aces. Juniel Querectuo had five hits and got a write-up from MiLB.com.

LAS VEGAS 5, Albuquerque 4 – top Mets prospect Peter Alsonso – who has struggled since being promoted to Triple-A – doubled and homered to lead the Vegas attack. Story from Las Vegas. Story from Vegas.

Salt Lake 9, SACRAMENTO 4 – Taylor Ward, Matt Thaiss, and Nolan Fontana each hit three-run homers to account for all of the Bees runs.

Nashville 8, IOWA 7 – outfielder Anthony Garcia had two hits, including a homer, and scored three runs to lead the Sounds.

ROUND ROCK 8, Oklahoma City 4 – Express infielder Hanser Alberto continues his strong season by going 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI.

Memphis 6, OMAHA 3 – the Redbirds had 15 hits, paced by Luke Voit‘s 3-for-5 performance. Story from Omaha.

Colorado springs 3, NEW ORLEANS 2 – Sky Sox starter Aaron Brooks delivered five shutout inning to earn the win. Story from New Orleans.

