Rainiers Return To Action Tonight With Important Series vs. Fresno

After a triumphant performance by the Pacific Coast League in the Triple-A All-Star Game held last night in Columbus, we are ready to resume regular-season play tonight at Cheney Stadium.

The Tacoma Rainiers host the first-place Fresno Grizzlies in the opener of a four-game series tonight at 7:05. Tacoma is in second place in the standings, 4.5-games behind Fresno. This is a big series for the Rainiers as they try to gain some ground in the playoff race.

There are 50 games left in the PCL season. Tacoma has eight games remaining against Fresno – and all eight of them are at home. The Grizzlies return to Cheney Stadium for another four-game series in mid-August.

Fresno is the Houston Astros affiliate. This is a Triple-A version of the American League West race, except we don’t have a wild card fall-back option in the PCL.

The PCL battered the International League in the Triple-A All-Star Game last night, 12-7.

It looked like it was going to be more of a blowout than that. The PCL scored six runs in the second inning, added two more in the third, and held an 8-1 lead going to the fourth. But the IL clawed back into it, pulling within 8-7 before the PCL started scoring again.

Albuquerque third baseman Josh Fuentes won the MVP award, hitting a homer and an RBI single during the six-run second inning.

As for Tacoma’s Shawn Armstrong, it was a successful – if brief – night.

Brought in with two outs in the eighth inning and protecting a 10-7 lead, Armstrong faced Columbus shortstop Yu Chang. He struck him out on three pitches and hit the showers.

I hope to speak with Armstrong about the entire all-star experience tonight for the radio pregame show, if he is available.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers went in to the three-day All-Star Break by winning in Albuquerque on Sunday, 8-6, to take the final three games of that five-game series. The team scattered for the all-star break, and returns to action tonight.

ROSTER MOVES: Over the break the Mariners called up infielder Gordon Beckham and reliever Nick Rumbelow, and optioned outfielder John Andreoli to Tacoma.

TODAY: Fresno (52-37) at Tacoma (48-42), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

SEASONS SERIES: Fresno leads, 5-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Cy Sneed (8-4, 3.10) at RHP Bryan Evans (1-1, 5.82)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has ten RBI over his last eight games, though his nine-game hitting streak ended on Sunday before the break… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 14 consecutive games, and he has hit four homers over his last ten games… John Andreoli has reached base safely in his last 12 PCL games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno has gone 7-10 over the last 17 games, but they did win three-of-five from a hot Las Vegas club right before the break… A.J. Reed led the minors in home runs last year and appears set to contend for the title again this year… J.D. Davis was the hottest hitter in the league in April and May, but he has tailed off and hit .230 since June 1… Myles Straw is considered one of the fastest players in baseball, and he is 48-for-55 stealing bases this year (including 13-for-14 since being promoted to Triple-A on June 16).

FAMILIAR FACES: Fresno first baseman Taylor Jones attended Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Astros in 2016. He homered in his Triple-A debut on June 28 at El Paso… Fresno’s Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School in 2011 and played at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Other than the all-stars, I imagine it was a lot of golfing, fishing, and hanging out with the family for the PCL players the past few days.

