Triple-A All-Star Game Tonight

The Triple-A All-Star Game is being played this evening in Columbus, Ohio. First pitch is set for 4:05 (Pacific).

Relief ace Shawn Armstrong is Tacoma’s representative. He’s had an incredible season so far, posting a 2.04 ERA in 39.2 innings, with 54 strikeouts and only 28 hits allowed. Opposing hitters are batting just .196 against him.

Armstrong also has a streak of 11 straight scoreless appearances. During those outings he has worked exactly 11 innings, giving up eight hits with 16 strikeouts and only one walk.

The game will be broadcast live on South Sound Talk 850 AM, starting with the pregame show at 3:30. Nashville’s Jeff Hem was selected as the PCL’s All-Star Broadcaster, and he’ll call the game with the Columbus duo of Scott Leo and Ryan Mitchell.

If you subscribe to MiLB.TV you can watch the game live online, like you would any Tacoma Rainiers or other game.

The television broadcast will shown on the MLB Network next week – on the Wednesday after the Major League All-Star Game, when we traditionally play the Triple-A All-Star Game (but for some reason did not this year).

Let’s go PCL! Destroy those evil International Leaguers!

