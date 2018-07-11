Triple-A All-Star Game Tonight

The Triple-A All-Star Game is being played this evening in Columbus, Ohio. First pitch is set for 4:05 (Pacific).
Relief ace Shawn Armstrong is Tacoma’s representative. He’s had an incredible season so far, posting a 2.04 ERA in 39.2 innings, with 54 strikeouts and only 28 hits allowed. Opposing hitters are batting just .196 against him.
Armstrong also has a streak of 11 straight scoreless appearances. During those outings he has worked exactly 11 innings, giving up eight hits with 16 strikeouts and only one walk.
The game will be broadcast live on South Sound Talk 850 AM, starting with the pregame show at 3:30. Nashville’s Jeff Hem was selected as the PCL’s All-Star Broadcaster, and he’ll call the game with the Columbus duo of Scott Leo and Ryan Mitchell.
If you subscribe to MiLB.TV you can watch the game live online, like you would any Tacoma Rainiers or other game.
The television broadcast will shown on the MLB Network next week – on the Wednesday after the Major League All-Star Game, when we traditionally play the Triple-A All-Star Game (but for some reason did not this year).
Let’s go PCL! Destroy those evil International Leaguers!
Links:
- The News Tribune has a nice story on Tacoma’s All-Star, Shawn Armstrong.
- MiLB.com has a story on the extra meaning of the all-star trip for Shawn Armstrong.
- Here’s a prospect-centric Triple-A All-Star Game preview from Baseball America.
- Triple-A veteran Chad Huffman of Toledo won the Home Run Derby belt and posed for a sweet photo with Buster Douglas. My pick to win A.J. Reed of Fresno – who has led all of minor league baseball in home runs twice already in his career – hit zero. ZERO. Come on, A.J.
- The Mariners lost in Anaheim last night, 9-3.
- Seattle placed Felix Hernandez on the disabled list, sent outfielder John Andreoli to Tacoma, and called up pitcher Nick Rumbelow and infielder Gordon Beckham.
- There is a good story on ESPN.com on three hitters and how they approach the shift. Kyle Seager is one of them.
- Ryan Divish did a (mostly) Mariners-related Q&A and there is some excellent stuff on Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, and Dan Vogelbach.
- Fangraphs has an updated Mariners Top Ten Prospects list.