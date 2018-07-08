Rainiers Win High-Elevation Pitcher’s Duel

Tacoma took a 2-1 decision at Albuquerque on Saturday night, in another surprisingly low-scoring game at one of baseball’s best hitter’s parks.

Playing a mile above sea level, Tacoma’s Casey Lawrence and Albuquerque’s Sam Howard each lasted six innings and allowed only one run. Lawrence even flirted with a no-hitter, allowing his first hit in the sixth inning.

Unlike Thursday’s historic 2-0 game, the wind didn’t play a big factor on Saturday. It blew in from right field for the first three or four innings, but then it stopped and the rest of the game was played in still conditions.

Tacoma won the game in the top of the ninth inning, when Gordon Beckham singled home Kirk Nieuwenhuis with two outs. Beckham went 4-for-5 with a home run.

The Rainiers played terrific defense, including this web gem from Andrew Aplin:

Textbook definition of going all out. An incredible catch from Andrew Aplin out in center field. @RainiersLand @Mariners

Aplin was down on the warning track for several minutes after making this catch. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, but did not remain in the game. After the game, manager Pat Listach said that Aplin “jarred his back” and that he is going to try to give him the day off today, which would lead to three more days off with the All-Star Break starting tomorrow.

A bigger injury concern is outfielder Cameron Perkins, who left the game with hamstring trouble after trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning. Perkins was just activated from the disabled list about ten days ago after missing a month with a fractured finger, and he was starting to heat up at the plate.

The All-Star Break begins immediately after tonight’s game, and the Rainiers are off until Thursday when they host first-place Fresno in an important series at Cheney Stadium.

This blog is taking a few days off, too, although I will put something up on Wednesday with the broadcast details for the Triple-A All-Star Game, which starts at 4:00 (Pacific).

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma won an unlikely pitcher’s duel in Albuquerque, 2-1, as Casey Lawrence, Darin Gillies, Daniel Schlereth, and Shawn Armstrong combined to limit the Isotopes to four hits. Gordon Beckham went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, and the game-winning hit in the ninth inning.

ROSTER MOVE: Look for the Rainiers to add outfielder Jansiel Rivera from Everett today, to cover the injuries to Cameron Perkins and Andrew Aplin.

TODAY: Tacoma (47-42) at Albuquerque (44-44), 5:05 (Pacific).

Yes, it’s a night game right before the All-Star Break. Not a popular decision in either clubhouse.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 6-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (5-6, 4.56) at RHP Jon Gray (1-0, 3.00)

This will be the second Triple-A start for Gray, who was the Colorado Rockies opening day starting pitcher but was surprisingly optioned to the minors earlier this week.

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has ten RBI over his last seven games, and he has a nine-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 13 consecutive games, and he has hit three homers over his last nine games… Gordon Beckham has hit safely in nine of his last ten games, boosting his season average up to .314.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque has gone 12-9 over the last 21 games… Garrett Hampson is 31-for-36 stealing bases this year, combined between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque… Ryan McMahon has two homers and seven RBI over the first four games of this series… Shawn O’Malley is 7-for-12 over his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers infielder Shawn O’Malley is currently with Albuquerque.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Casey Lawrence received the “Mr. Lawrence” treatment from Isotopes manager Glenallen Hill in the Albuquerque Journal’s game story.

received the “Mr. Lawrence” treatment from Isotopes manager in the Albuquerque Journal’s game story. Former Isotope Noel Cuevas hit a three-run homer off James Paxton and the Rockies beat the Mariners for the second day in a row on Saturday.

hit a three-run homer off and the Rockies beat the Mariners for the second day in a row on Saturday. Robinson Cano spoke to the media for the first time since his PED suspension, and he was quite forthcoming. He can begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment on August 1.

spoke to the media for the first time since his PED suspension, and he was quite forthcoming. He can begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment on August 1. David Laurila’s Sunday Notebook for Fangraphs includes a section on former Rainiers outfielder Adam Jones and his charitable causes in Baltimore.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Las Vegas 5/1, FRESNO 4/2 – they split a doubleheader, which was scheduled to give both teams a day off today and a four-day all-star break. Tacoma now trails Fresno by five games in the standings.

El Paso 5, SALT LAKE 4 – the reeling Bees blew another lead in the late innings, and El Paso goes for a five-game road sweep today. Forrestt Allday had three hits and two RBI for the Chihuahuas. Story from Salt Lake City.

RENO 8, Sacramento 1 – Kevin Cron and Yasmany Tomas each hit three-run homers to support Neftali Feliz, who is apparently a starter now.

OKLAHOMA CITY 6, Round Rock 5 – trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Oklahoma City scored four runs to end a nine-game home losing streak. Angelo Mora had the go-ahead two-run single for the Dodgers. Recap from OKC.

NASHVILLE 5, Iowa 3 – three Oakland A’s prospects homered: Franklin Barreto, Sheldon Neuse, and Ramon Laureano each went deep.

COLORADO SPRINGS 5, New Orleans 1 – the Sky Sox had great pitching led by starter Adrian Houser‘s four scoreless innings.

MEMPHIS 3, Omaha 2 – the Redbirds had two hits and two RBI from infielder Alex Mejia.

