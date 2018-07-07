Rainiers Rip Seven Extra-Base Hits In Win

The Isotopes Park slump is over, as the Rainiers banged out 14 hits – half for extra bases – in an 8-4 win on Friday night. The team looks to even the five-game series in Albuquerque tonight.

There was a ton of Mariners news in the last 24 hours. We’ll let the real reporters handle it in the links down below.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Trailing 3-2 after five innings, the Rainiers scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to beat the Isotopes, 8-4. Dan Vogelbach was 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, three runs, and two RBI. Zach Vincej had a pair of two-out RBI hits. The bullpen did a great job sealing the game, although Tyler Higgins finally allowed a run after 11 scoreless appearances.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Rainiers added catcher Joseph Odom from Double-A Arkansas, and the Mariners announced the retirement of catcher Mike Marjama. Today the Mariners called up outfielder John Andreoli, and optioned reliever Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma. I suspect we won’t see Rumbelow until after the all-star break.

TODAY: Tacoma (46-42) at Albuquerque (44-43), 5:45 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (6-3, 2.93) at LHP Sam Howard (3-6, 5.81)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has ten RBI over his last six games, and he has an eight-game hitting streak… Adam Law has an eight-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 12 consecutive games, and he has hit three homers over his last eight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque has gone 12-8 over the last 20 games… Garrett Hampson is 31-for-36 stealing bases this year, combined between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque… Ryan McMahon has two homers and six RBI over the first three games of this series… Shawn O’Malley is 7-for-12 over his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers infielder Shawn O’Malley is currently with Albuquerque.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:30 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 8, Las Vegas 1 – starter Rogelio Armenteros delivered six strong innings, Derek Fisher drove in four runs, and the Grizzlies remain 5.5 games ahead of Tacoma in the standings. Fresno outfielder Kyle Tucker got called up by Houston today.

Sacramento 8, RENO 7 – the River Cats scored six runs in the top of the second inning and held on for the win. Sacramento shortstop and elected starter for the PCL All-Star Team Chase d’Arnaud was called up by the Giants today.

El Paso 7, SALT LAKE 3 – trailing 3-1 after six, El Paso rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh inning, with Allen Craig launching a grand slam. El Paso has won 14-of-17, and Salt Lake has lost 10-of-11. Story from Salt Lake City.

Round Rock 3, OKLAHOMA CITY 1 – Express starter Michael Roth pitched six strong innings to earn the win on the road. Oklahoma City has lost nine straight home games – they won 15 straight home games early in the season. Recap from OKC.

MEMPHIS 4, Omaha 2 – PCL All-Star Daniel Poncedeleon worked six innings without allowing an earned run, dropping his ERA down to 2.39.

NASHVILLE 4, Iowa 1 – outfielder Anthony Garcia hit a two-run homer to support four Nashville pitchers who combined on a four-hitter.

New Orleans 1/6, COLORADO SPRINGS 2/5 – a doubleheader split. Alec Asher out-dueled Tyler Cloyd in the opener, and Rafael Ortega‘s RBI triple in the eighth inning was the key hit in the nightcap.

