Rainiers Lose, But At Least It Was Historic

There are certain places in the Pacific Coast League where you never expect to see a pitcher’s duel.

The six high-elevation, high-scoring ballparks are Reno, Salt Lake, Las Vegas, El Paso, Colorado Springs, and Albuquerque. A shutout in any of these places is a true rarity.

Last night here in Albuquerque the wind was gusting in from right field, the pitchers were hitting their spots, the hitters weren’t having good games, and it all added up to one of the lowest scoring games in the history of Isotopes Park.

Albuquerque shut out Tacoma, 2-0, limiting the Rainiers to just three hits. It was just the tenth nine-inning game in the ballpark’s 16-year history in which two or fewer runs were scored.

Isotopes starter Jeff Hoffman went the first four innings, allowing two singles in the first inning and nothing after that. David Holman followed with four scoreless innings, surrendering just one single. Isotopes all-star closer D.J. Johnson took care of the ninth inning and the shutout was complete.

Tacoma starter Ross Detwiler had a tremendous outing on the losing side, pitching a complete game eight-hitter and giving up just two runs. He needed only 93 pitches to finish his second career complete game – while taking the loss.

It was the second time Tacoma has been shut out at Isotopes Park since the stadium opened in 2003. The three hits marked the fewest the Rainiers have ever had in this ballpark.

Tacoma made its first-ever visit to the brand new Isotopes Park in a four-game series in July of 2003. On July 18, the Rainiers were victims of a complete game, seven-hit shutout tossed by major league veteran Sean Bergman, who was attempting to get back to the big leagues with the Florida Marlins. The starter for the Rainiers was Rett Johnson, who was one of many impressive Mariners pitching prospects who blew out their arms before impacting in the majors during that era.

That game in 2003 – a 3-0 loss – was the lowest-scoring game the Rainiers had played here until last night’s affair.

Yesterday’s game was Tacoma’s 58th played at Isotopes Park. Scores in this stadium are more typical of the 2011 series, in which Tacoma split a four-gamer by scores of 6-3, 12-4, 13-9, and 20-7.

Turning back to the present, a pressing concern for the Rainiers is the lack of offense over the first two games here. Tacoma has scored two runs on 13 hits – all singles – over two games. Tonight the Rainiers face the pitcher who leads the PCL in home runs allowed, so maybe that will help.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Amazingly, Tacoma was shut out in one of the lowest scoring games in Isotopes Park history on Thursday night, 2-0. Ross Detwiler pitched a complete game in the loss. The Rainiers managed a total of just three singles against three Albuquerque pitchers.

ROSTER MOVE: Yesterday the Mariners had to place catcher Mike Zunino on the disabled list, so they called up David Freitas from Tacoma. There will be more roster moves today, as the team currently has just one catcher.

TODAY: Tacoma (45-42) at Albuquerque (44-42), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Williams Perez (1-0, 0.82) at LHP Brett Oberholtzer (4-6, 6.10)

HOT HITTERS: Zach Vincej has eight RBI over his last five games, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… Adam Law has a seven-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has reached base in 11 consecutive games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque has gone 12-7 over the last 19 games… Jordan Patterson has hit four home runs over his last nine games, he also leads the PCL having been hit by 18 pitches… Garrett Hampson is 31-for-36 stealing bases this year, combined between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque… Ryan McMahon has two homers and six RBI over the first two games of this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers infielder Shawn O’Malley is currently with Albuquerque.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners survived two injuries and beat the Angels, 4-1.

Here are the details on the injury to catcher Mike Zunino .

. Congratulations are in order for Class-A Modesto outfielder Kyle Lewis , who has recovered from his debilitating knee injury to such an extent that today he was named to the MLB Futures Game.

, who has recovered from his debilitating knee injury to such an extent that today he was named to the MLB Futures Game. We’ll have links to stories tomorrow, but the Mariners just announced a “multi-year” contract extension for general manager Jerry Dipoto.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Las Vegas 12, FRESNO 5 – a nine-run second inning gave Las Vegas an early 11-1 lead. Jeff McNeil was 4-for-6 with a grand slam, and Patrick Kivlehan had three hits, a homer, and three RBI for the 51s.

RENO 10, Sacramento 9 – the Aces blew an eight run lead and was able to save the day by walking off Sacramento on a sacrifice fly by Yasmany Tomas. Kevin Cron had three hits including a three-run homer.

El Paso 3, SALT LAKE 2 – the Chihuahuas pushed further ahead in the Pac-South, riding seven shutout innings from starter Brett Kennedy to the win. El Paso has won 13 of the last 16 games. Story from Salt Lake City.

Iowa 7, NASHVILLE 1 – just signed out of the independent Atlantic League, former Rainiers pitcher Casey Coleman delivered six innings of one-run ball, striking out nine to earn the win in his return to the Iowa Cubs.

Omaha 3, MEMPHIS 0 – a new Omaha pitcher named Zach Lovvorn tossed six scoreless innings in a seven-hit shutout.

Round Rock 7, OKLAHOMA CITY 3 – lefty Martin Perez pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one run to earn the win for the Express. Hanser Robles homered and drove in three runs. Recap from Oklahoma City.

New Orleans at COLORADO SPRINGS – rained out.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 11:18 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.