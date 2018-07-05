‘Topes Take The Fourth

Albuquerque won the Fourth of July game, topping Tacoma 8-2 on Wednesday night and ending the Rainiers three-game winning streak.

Now that the Independence Day festivities are past us, the Rainiers need to bear down and focus these last four games before the all-star break.

Tacoma fell to 5.5 games behind first place Fresno, who shut out Las Vegas last night. The Rainiers host Fresno in a big four-game series right after the all-star break, and it would be nice if the club didn’t fall any further behind before that series begins.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers dropped the first game of the five game series at Albuquerque, 8-2. The game was a lot closer than the final score indicated, as the ‘Topes added three insurance runs in the eighth inning. Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in four runs for Albuquerque. 15,652 fans attended the game.

ROSTER MOVE: The Mariners released LHP Ariel Miranda and are reportedly in the process of selling his contract to a team in Japan. Miranda pitched well for Tacoma in May, but has been on the disabled list with a fingernail/blister problem for most of the last month.

TODAY: Tacoma (45-41) at Albuquerque (43-42), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Ross Detwiler (2-1, 5.40) at RHP Jeff Hoffman (3-4, 4.27)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 19 straight games, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a ten-game hitting streak, with seven multiple-hit games during the stretch… Zach Vincej has eight RBI over his last four games, and he has a six-game hitting streak… Ian Miller has an eight-game hitting streak… Adam Law has a seven-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque has gone 11-7 over the last 18 games… Jordan Patterson has hit four home runs over his last eight games, he also leads the PCL having been hit by 18 pitches… Garrett Hampson is 31-for-35 stealing bases this year, combined between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque… PCL All-Star Josh Fuentes has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers infielder Shawn O’Malley is currently with Albuquerque.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 5, Las Vegas 0 – Mike Hauschild pitched eight shutout innings in front of 13,166 fans at Chukchansi Park.

RENO 10, Sacramento 5 – the Aces scored six runs in the third inning and cruised to the win. Michael Perez had three hits and a homer, driving in three runs, and Kevin Cron drove in three.

El Paso 11, SALT LAKE 10 (11) – it was tied 8-8 after nine, each team scored one in the tenth before the Chihuahuas scored twice in the top of the 11th. PCL All-Star Luis Urias was 4-for-5 with a triple, scoring three runs. The Bees had the second-largest Fourth of July crowd: 14,511. Story from Salt Lake City. The El Paso Times has a feature on Urias.

Omaha 2, MEMPHIS 1 (12) – tied 1-1 after nine, these teams couldn’t score until the 12th despite the automatic runner at second base. Omaha relievers Kevin Lenik and Jake Newberry combined to pitch three scoreless extra innings.

Iowa 6, NASHVILLE 2 – new I-Cubs third baseman Jason Vosler hit a key three-run homer.

Round Rock 8, OKLAHOMA CITY 5 – Express infielder Hanser Alberto went 3-for-4 with a triple, scored two runs, and drove in four. Story from Oklahoma City.

COLORADO SPRINGS 9, New Orleans 2 (5) – a rain-shortened win for the Sky Sox. The waited an hour for the rain to stop, but it didn’t, so off went the fireworks and the Sky Sox won on their final Fourth of July.

