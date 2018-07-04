Rainiers Erupt For Big Win, Head To Albuquerque

July 3rd was a big success at Cheney Stadium, with a packed house watching the Rainiers romp to an 11-4 win over Reno. Tacoma took four-of-five in the Reno series, and now moves on.

The team woke up at 4:00 AM this morning to fly to Albuquerque, where there are going to be about 14,000 fans for their Fourth of July game tonight. The Rainiers have gone 16-10 over their last 26 road games – let’s see if they can disappoint thousands of New Mexicans tonight!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers used seven consecutive hits to score six runs in the bottom of the third inning, then had a five-run rally with two outs in the fifth and coasted to an 11-4 win over Reno in front of 7,083 fans on Tuesday night. Cameron Perkins led the way, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI.

TODAY: Tacoma (45-40) at Albuquerque (42-42), 5:35 (Pacific).

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (1-0, 5.52) at RHP Peter Lambert (–)

Lambert, 21, is one of the Rockies top pitching prospects and he is making his Triple-A debut after going 8-2, 2.23 at Double-A Hartford.

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 18 straight games, and he has a six-game hitting streak… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 11-for-29 during an eight-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a ten-game hitting streak, with seven multiple-hit games during the stretch… Zach Vincej has seven RBI over his last three games… Ian Miller has a seven-game hitting streak… Adam Law has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just lost three-of-five games at El Paso, but has still gone 10-7 over the last 17 games… Jordan Patterson has hit four home runs over his last seven games, he also leads the PCL having been hit by 18 pitches… Garrett Hampson is 31-for-35 stealing bases this year, combined between Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque… PCL All-Star Josh Fuentes has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers infielder Shawn O’Malley is currently with Albuquerque.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune looks at the Tacoma Rainiers season to date.

The Albuquerque Journal has a preview of tonight’s game.

Wade Leblanc got his contract extended through next season, and then pitched the Mariners to a 4-1 win over the Angels last night. The M’s have won eight games in a row.

got his contract extended through next season, and then pitched the Mariners to a 4-1 win over the Angels last night. The M’s have won eight games in a row. An update on Robinson Cano reveals that he could be joining the Rainiers on a rehabilitation assignment as soon as August 1.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 5, SACRAMENTO 0 – Grizzlies ace Cy Sneed and two relievers combined to pitch a four-hit shutout, and the Rainiers remain 4.5 games behind first place Fresno. Sacramento had the biggest July 3rd crowd in the PCL: 14,562.

Albuquerque 11, EL PASO 5 – recently optioned Jon Gray tossed six strong innings for the ‘Topes, who had a big game from Daniel Castro (4-for-5, HR, three RBI).

Salt Lake 14, LAS VEGAS 12 – the pyrotechnics started early in Vegas, as the two teams combined for 26 runs on 30 hits. Michael Hermosillo hit a go-ahead homer for the Bees in the top of the ninth inning to end Las Vegas’s seven-game win streak. Story from Las Vegas. The paper has a feature on Las Vegas infielder Jeff McNeil.

Memphis 7, IOWA 5 – Luke Voit continued his tear at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. He’s 12-for-15 over the last four games. Dakota Hudson allowed some runs – four over six innings – but still earned his league-leading 12th win.

Nashville 9, OMAHA 2 – Nick Martini and Jake Smolinski homered to help the Sounds win in a blowout. Story from Omaha.

ROUND ROCK 8, Colorado Springs 4 – Willie Calhoun‘s three-run homer helped the Express win in front of 13,091 fans.

Oklahoma City 4, NEW ORLEANS 0 – starter Drew Hutchison and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout for the Dodgers, who had homers by Alex Verdugo and Henry Ramos. Story from New Orleans.

