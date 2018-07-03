Rainiers Moving Up, Will Finish Homestand With A Bang

Happy Third of July, y’all! It’s our annual massive fireworks extravaganza, which will occur shortly after the final out of tonight’s game.

Some July 3rd tips from your pal in the radio booth:

First pitch will be at 7:20, but get try to your seats around 7:00 for the pregame festivities.

If you don’t have reserved parking, arrive early. The main lot is going to fill up fast!

We traditionally allow fans on the grass for the fireworks show. Consider this option if your seats don’t provide a good view of the left field fireworks zone. Ask an usher for details.

It’s our biggest crowd of the year, so there will be longer lines than usual at the concessions stands. Be mentally prepared.

This is one of the most fun nights of the season. Have a great time!

I’m curious to see if there are a lot of tailgaters in the lot today. Usually this is a big tailgate game, but the fact that today is a Tuesday might deter that.

—

The Rainiers are heating up again. Tacoma has won three of the first four games of the Reno series, and can finish off an emphatic 4-1 series victory with a win tonight.

Tacoma has pulled within 4.5 games of first place Fresno. This is the closest the Rainiers have been to first place since May 29. Things are moving the right direction on the field.

—

Rainiers manager Pat Listach picked up his 259th career win yesterday, tying him for fifth place on the Tacoma All-Time Manager Wins list. He’s even with original Tacoma Giants skipper Red Davis (1960-1962).

—

Our ridiculous and uniquely hilarious game entertainment man is the subject of a newspaper feature today – check it out in the links below.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Trailing 3-0 going to the bottom of the fourth, the Rainiers scored in each of the next four innings to secure a 5-3 comeback win over Reno on Monday night. Zach Vincej‘s two-out, two-run single in the sixth gave Tacoma a 4-3 lead. The bullpen delivered four shutout innings, with all-star Shawn Armstrong nailing down the save.

TODAY: Reno (38-46) at Tacoma (44-40), 7:20.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 4-4.

PITCHERS: LHP Alex Young (2-2, 7.36) at RHP Christian Bergman (4-6, 4.67)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 17 straight games, and he has a five-game hitting streak… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 11-for-29 during an eight-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a nine-game hitting streak, with seven multiple-hit games during the stretch… Dan Vogelbach has homered twice in this series… Ian Miller has a seven-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Brito has hit safely in ten straight games, and in 18 of his last 19 games. He hit .415 with ten home runs in June… Yasmany Tomas has 12 RBI over his last nine games… Kristopher Negron has homered twice in this series… Kevin Cron hit five home runs last week, and was named PCL Player of the Week… Ildemaro Vargas has an eight-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno starting pitcher Anthony Vasquez pitched for Tacoma in 2011 and 2012.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 7:05 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story in The News Tribune includes notes on new reliever Daniel Schlereth and infielder Adam Law .

and infielder . The News Tribune’s city columnist spent a game with Rainiers stadium entertainment guru Casey Catherwood, producing this feature. This is an accurate portrayal, but it fails to mention that Casey does the stadium music, too. As someone who travels throughout the league, I can tell you that Cheney Stadium wins the music pennant in a landslide.

The Mariners announced the signing of nine international free agents. These teenagers are from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Panama. Shortstop Noelvi Marte is considered the premier player in the group.

is considered the premier player in the group. Matt Calkins suggests that Edwin Diaz merits some MVP award consideration.

merits some MVP award consideration. TJ Cotterill graded the Mariners first half of the season. Anything other than A++++++ seems like a tough grade.

A year after being drafted and ten months after the rumors started swirling, Mariners 2017 second round pick Sam Carlson has finally had Tommy John surgery.

has finally had Tommy John surgery. The fate of the Triple-A Baseball National Championship Game is uncertain. I have a lot of opinions on this matter, but I don’t want to spend my Fourth of July getting in trouble with the league office, so I’ll keep them to myself.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 4, Fresno 3 (10) – the Rainiers thank Sacramento’s Chris Shaw for hitting a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning, allowing Tacoma to gain a game in the standings.

LAS VEGAS 8, Salt Lake 3 – both Ty Kelly and Zach Borenstein homered during a five-run eighth inning for Las Vegas. The 51s have won seven straight, and 12 of the last 14 games. Never count out Tony D. Story from Las Vegas.

EL PASO 6, Albuquerque 1 – the Chihuahuas took sole possession of first place in the Pacific-South as Chris Huffman, Jonathan Aro, and Kyle McGrath combined on a five-hitter.

Memphis 7, IOWA 3 – Luke Voit went 3-for-3, and he is 9-for-10 over the last three games, which is crazy. The Des Moines newspaper has a feature on former Rookie of the Year Chris Coughlan.

ROUND ROCK 4, Colorado Springs 3 – former Rainiers pitcher Adrian Sampson allowed just one run over seven innings for the Express.

OMAHA 7/6, Nashville 0/3 – a doubleheader sweep for Omaha. Jake Kalish pitched a complete game seven-hit shutout in the opener. Story from Omaha.

Oklahoma City at NEW ORLEANS – rained out, causing some odd rescheduling. Story from New Orleans.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 at 12:20 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.