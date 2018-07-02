Nice Rebound For Rainiers

Fresh off a rather ugly loss to Reno on Saturday night, the Rainiers recouped and took down the Aces 7-2 in a Sunday afternoon game at Cheney Stadium.

Other than a pair of fielding errors, it was a clean game for Tacoma. The pitchers walked just three batters, starter Williams Perez was in command, and Tacoma scored four runs in the second inning and never gave up the lead.

Tacoma picked up a game in the standings, too, pulling within five-and-a-half games of first place Fresno.

The Rainiers have won two of the first three games of this five-game series against Reno, which continues with games tonight and Tuesday.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: A nice bounce-back win for the Rainiers, who took down Reno on Sunday afternoon 7-2. Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Ian Miller had key hits during a four-run second inning, and Zach Vincej‘s three-run homer in the sixth opened up the game. Williams Perez had another solid start for the Rainiers.

TODAY: Reno (38-45) at Tacoma (43-40), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Neftali Feliz (1-3, 6.82) at RHP Casey Lawrence (6-3, 2.73)

That’s the former Texas Rangers closer making a spot-start for the Reno Aces, who are having a ‘bullpen day.’

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 16 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 11-for-29 during an eight-game hitting streak… David Freitas has an eight-game hitting streak, with six multiple-hit games during the stretch… Dan Vogelbach has homered twice in this series… Ian Miller has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Brito has hit safely in 17 of his last 18 games, and he hit .415 with ten home runs in June… Yasmany Tomas has 12 RBI over his last eight games… Kristopher Negron has homered twice in this series… Kevin Cron hit five home runs last week, and he has hit safely in nine of his last ten games… Ildemaro Vargas has an eight-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno starting pitcher Anthony Vasquez pitched for Tacoma in 2011 and 2012.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 3, Fresno 1 – Fresno out-hit the River Cats 10-3, and Sacramento batters struck out 16 times, yet somehow the River Cats won the game. Once again, Tacoma pulled within 5.5 games of first place Fresno.

EL PASO 6, Albuquerque 4 – Chihuahuas catcher Brett Nicholas had three hits and drove in two runs, but the Isotopes Jordan Patterson stole the headline by hitting his 100th career home run and getting his 100th career hit-by-pitch in the same game.

LAS VEGAS 7, Salt Lake 2 – starter P.J. Conlon delivered seven strong innings as Las Vegas won its sixth straight games, and 11th in the last 13 outings. Story from Las Vegas.

Colorado Springs 7, ROUND ROCK 2 – the Sky Sox hit five home runs on the road – two of them by all-star infielder Nate Orf, who was 4-for-5 in the game.

Nashville 7, OMAHA 1 – the Sounds had a strong start by Raul Alcantara, and three hits with a homer from Jake Smolinski. Story from Omaha.

Memphis 13/6, IOWA 2/1 – another rough day for the I-Cubs, who lost both games. Luke Voit went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle in the opening game which means we have a story from MiLB.com.

NEW ORLEANS 2, Oklahoma City 1 – a walk-off win for the Baby Cakes, who took it down on Cito Culver‘s two-out RBI single. Story from New Orleans.

