Rainiers Look To Bounce Back Today

Saturday was a tough night for the local nine. The great thing about baseball is there is almost always a new game the next day.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The less said about this one, the better. Reno had 15 hits, including four homers, and Tacoma pitchers issued 11 walks in a 14-8 Aces win on Saturday. It was the most runs Tacoma has allowed in a game this season. Tacoma had a good game at the plate, collecting 14 hits. The Rainiers have lost four of the last five games.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers swapped left-handed relievers with Double-A Arkansas, sending Matt Tentua down and bringing up Daniel Schlereth. Also, outfielder Ian Miller was activated from the Temporarily Inactive List.

TODAY: Reno (38-44) at Tacoma (42-40), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 4-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Taylor Clarke (8-5, 4.01) at RHP Williams Perez (0-0, 0.00)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 16 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 10-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak… David Freitas has an eight-game hitting streak, with six multiple-hit games during the stretch… Dan Vogelbach has homered in each of the last two games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Brito has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, and is batting .415 with ten home runs in June… Rey Fuentes had his 11-game hitting streak end Friday night… Yasmany Tomas has 12 RBI over his last seven games… Kristopher Negron has homered in two straight games… Kevin Cron has hit five home runs this week.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno starting pitcher Anthony Vasquez pitched for Tacoma in 2011 and 2012.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here. It’s a Sunday home game, so Bob Robertson joins me in the booth.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

MiLB.com has a story on the Rainiers game, thanks to Kevin Cron ‘s huge game for Reno.

‘s huge game for Reno. The Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals on Turn Ahead The Clock night, 6-4. Seattle is now 1.5 games behind Houston in the A.L. West.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 4, SACRAMENTO 3 – all-star J.D. Davis had three hits, two homers, and drove in three runs to lead Fresno. The Rainiers are back to 6.5 games behind first-place Fresno.

LAS VEGAS 15, Salt Lake 2 – the 51s hit four home runs, including a grand slam by Cody Asche. Jabari Blash knocked his league-leading 23rd homer for Salt Lake. Story from Las Vegas.

EL PASO 7, Albuquerque 1 – Brett Kennedy tossed a gem for El Paso, allowing one run over 6.2 innings to improve to 6-0, 2.88 on the year.

Colorado Springs 6, ROUND ROCK 4 (10) – Sky Sox catcher Jacob Nottingham homered and drove in four runs.

Oklahoma City 6/5, NEW ORLEANS 4/11 – a doubleheader split. Baby Cakes outfielder Austin Dean tripled and hit a grand slam in the second game, driving in six runs. Story from New Orleans.

Memphis at IOWA – suspended in the fourth inning with Memphis leading, 3-1.

Nashville at OMAHA – rained out.

