Rainiers Win, Listach Approaches Top 5

Tacoma ended a three-game losing streak by taking down Reno in the opener of a five-game series on Friday night, 4-2. The Rainiers are three games over .500 and within 5.5 games of first place in the Pacific-North standings.

It was the 257th career win for Rainiers manager Pat Listach with Tacoma, and he’s about to crack the top five on the Tacoma managerial wins list. Take a look:

433-429 – Daren Brown (2007-2013) 375-340 – Dan Rohn (2001-2005) 366-343 – Dave Myers (1996-2000) 269-316 – Whitey Lockman (1967-1970) 259-203 – Red Davis (1960-1962) 257-253 – Pat Listach (2015-current)

Barring something unexpected, Listach is going to finish this season ranked fourth on the all-time list. He would need two more seasons to crack the top three and make a run at Brown for the top spot.

It is a list of longevity, and it is good that Pat is keeping his record over .500 – unlike one guy on the list!

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Reno. After six strong innings from starter Bryan Evans the Rainiers were trailing, 2-1, but Dan Vogelbach homered in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game, and Gordon Beckham hit an opposite-field two-run homer in the seventh to put Tacoma ahead. The Rainiers bullpen pitched three scoreless innings.

TODAY: Reno (37-44) at Tacoma (42-39), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Jake Buchanan (4-7, 5.38) at LHP Ross Detwiler (2-1, 4.24)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 15 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 10-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a seven-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Socrates Brito has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, and is batting .415 with ten home runs in June… Rey Fuentes had his 11-game hitting streak end last night… Yasmany Tomas is 12-for-20 with 11 RBI over his last six games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno starting pitcher Anthony Vasquez pitched for Tacoma in 2011 and 2012.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

SACRAMENTO 4, Fresno 0 – a rehabilitating Johnny Cueto and three relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, and the Rainiers pulled back within 5.5 games of first place Fresno. PCL All-Star Chase d’Arnaud hit a three-run homer.

LAS VEGAS 8, Salt Lake 0 – the top offense in minor league baseball got shut out for the first time in 154 games, and it happened at Cashman Field of all places. Drew Gagnon tossed seven shutout innings with ten strikeouts, and Kyle Regnault finished the deed. Vegas has won four in a row. Story from Las Vegas.

Albuquerque 10, EL PASO 3 – PCL All-Star third baseman Josh Fuentes homered and drove in four runs. He’s batting .331 with nine homers and 63 RBI. The El Paso paper has a feature on Carlos Asuaje.

Memphis 6, IOWA 2 – Redbirds starter Kevin Herget tossed six innings and gave up just one run to earn the win.

OMAHA 10, Nashville 1 – Kansas City Royals prospect Nicky Lopez got promoted to Triple-A and he went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, three runs scored, and two RBI in his debut. Story from Omaha.

Colorado Springs 3, ROUND ROCK 2 – Sky Sox third baseman Dylan Moore had three extra-base hits, including the go-ahead RBI triple in the top of the ninth inning.

NEW ORLEANS 4, Oklahoma City 2 – starter Dillon Peters lasted seven innings for the win, with Isaac Galloway launching a two-run homer for the Cakes. Story from New Orleans.

