Armstrong An All-Star; Reno Arrives Tonight

The Pacific Coast League All-Star Team was announced on Thursday afternoon, and Tacoma is sending reliever Shawn Armstrong to the Triple-A All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio on July 11.

It’s the third Triple-A All-Star appearance for Armstrong, who used to pitch for Columbus in the International League. This will be a return to his old city as an all-star for the opposing league.

Armstrong has a 2.27 ERA in 30 appearances out of the Tacoma bullpen. In 35.2 innings pitched he has struck out 47 batters and allowed only 26 hits.

There is some deeper meaning to this all-star selection for Armstrong. He explained on the Rainiers pregame show yesterday that Columbus Clippers home clubhouse manager Matt Pruzinsky passed away unexpectedly this past winter. Armstrong was friends with Pruzinsky – the Columbus players called him the “26th Man” – and he’s looking forward to seeing the rest of the crew and paying his respects to Matt.

The rest of the PCL All-Star Team can be found in this article. The International League squad is here. The game will be televised nationally on the MLB Network on Wednesday, July 11.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma continued to have trouble scoring, plating exactly two runs for the third consecutive game in a 5-2 loss to Las Vegas. The Rainiers bullpen pitched five shutout innings, but it didn’t stop the club from losing for the third day in a row.

TODAY: Reno (37-43) at Tacoma (41-39), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

SEASONS SERIES: Reno leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Matt Koch (0-0, 1.42) at RHP Bryan Evans (1-0, 7.27)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 14 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 9-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno has won three straight after losing six-of-seven… the Aces have been scoring a lot and have some hitting streaks… Socrates Brito has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, and is batting .423 with ten home runs in June… Rey Fuentes has an 11-game hitting streak… Kevin Cron has a seven-game hitting streak… Yasmany Tomas is 12-for-19 with 11 RBI during a five-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Reno starting pitcher Anthony Vasquez pitched for Tacoma in 2011 and 2012.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the Rainiers game story from The News Tribune. It includes a mini-feature on Andrew Aplin and game reaction from Pat Listach (“we need to score more than two runs”).

MiLB.com has a story on the PCL All-Star Team, focusing on the prospects.

The Mariners won another extra-innings game and finished a four-game road sweep of Baltimore.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Fresno 12, EL PASO 4 – the Chihuahuas eight-game win streak came to an end, and Fresno avoided being swept by blasting four home runs. New first baseman Taylor Jones went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in his Triple-A debut. Story from MiLB.com.

RENO 8, Salt Lake 1 – Yasmany Tomas hit two doubles and drove in four runs as the Aces won on a bullpen day.

ALBUQUERQUE 3, Sacramento 1 – the Isotopes had a stellar start by Antonio Senzatella, who pitched 7.2 shutout innings allowing just three hits. Story from Albuquerque.

Iowa 5, NEW ORLEANS 3 – Victor Caratini had two hits including a homer to help the I-Cubs get a win. Story from New Orleans.

Nashville 10, OKLAHOMA CITY 9 – the Sounds scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to finish off a four-game road sweep in Bricktown. Beau Taylor hit the go-ahead two-run triple.

ROUND ROCK 7, Omaha 2 – the Express had home runs from Tommy Joseph and Christian Lopes. Round Rock finished a four-game sweep.

Memphis 7, COLORADO SPRINGS 5 – former Rainier Tyler O’Neill enjoyed his trip to the Springs, homering in his third straight game as the Redbirds scored all seven runs in the top of the seventh inning. O’Neill is up to 18 home runs. Redbirds pitcher Dakota Hudson was named the starting pitcher in the Triple-A All-Star Game, then he went out and allowed two runs over six innings to pick up his league-leading 11th win. Story from MiLB.com.

