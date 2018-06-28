Jayson Werth’s Days With Tacoma Have Ended

It felt inevitable over the past few days, and yesterday the word came out: veteran outfielder Jayson Werth has retired.

The 39-year-old Werth was trying to get back to the big leagues with the Mariners (or any other team that liked what they saw), but his hamstring wouldn’t let him do it. After missing a week with a tight hamstring, Werth returned to the field for a few games before re-pulling it in Nashville on June 8. He had been on the Rainiers disabled list since that day, but he hasn’t been around the team.

A 15-year Major League veteran who appeared in the playoffs nine different seasons, Werth told respected baseball writer Jon Heyman that he was hanging ’em up. Heyman’s story appears right here – check it out if you enjoyed having Werth on the team.

He accomplished a lot in the game. As Heyman wrote, he was a good player on a lot of good teams.

—

The Pacific Coast League All-Star Team was announced right as I posted today’s blog. Congratulations to reliever Shawn Armstrong, who is Tacoma’s All-Star. We’ll have a full write-up on it for you tomorrow, and I’ll try to get him on the radio pregame show tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers lost a frustrating game to Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, 5-2. Tacoma matched a season-high by drawing 11 walks, added seven hits, and left 14 runners on base by going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position. The Rainiers need a win tonight to split the series with Las Vegas.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers activated Ariel Miranda from the disabled list. Ian Miller was placed on the Temporarily Inactive List to tend to some personal business – he’ll be out for about three days, I was told.

TODAY: Las Vegas (35-44) at Tacoma (41-38), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Cody Martin (1-2, 5.06) at RHP Christian Bergman (4-5, 4.47)

HOT HITTERS: Gordon Beckham has reached base in 13 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas is playing better recently, winning seven of their last nine games… the offense received a boost when top prospect Peter Alonso and infielder Jeff McNeil were promoted from Double-A; both were tearing up the Eastern League… McNeil has a nine-game hitting streak… Patrick Kivlehan is 12-for-24 over his last six games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas now has four former Tacoma Rainiers players: pitcher Cody Martin, infielder Ty Kelly, and outfielders Patrick Kivlehan and Ezeqiuel Carrera.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

EL PASO 5, Fresno 4 – the Chihuahuas scored five runs in the fourth inning against Fresno ace Cy Sneed and it was enough to win. Tacoma remains 5.5 games behind Fresno.

Sacramento 4, ALBUQUERQUE 3 – River Cats started Matt Gage conquered Isotopes Park, lasting six innings and giving up just two runs. Steven Duggar and Chase d’Arnaud homered for Sacramento. Story from Albuquerque.

RENO 14, Salt Lake 4 – the Home Run Derby came early this year. Jabari Blash homered three times and drove in all four Salt Lake runs, he leads the league with 22 homers. But Reno’s Socrates Brito and Kevin Cron hit back-to-back home runs in back-to-back innings, with Cron adding a grand slam (off a position player) later in the game. Story from MiLB.com.

ROUND ROCK 6, Omaha 4 – Tommy Joseph launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Express.

Nashville 5/1, OKLAHOMA CITY 4/0 – a doubleheader sweep on the road for Nashville. Remember early in the season when Oklahoma City could not lose at home? They have now lost five straight home games.

COLORADO SPRINGS 9, Memphis 8 – trailing 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth, Sky Sox outfielder Tyrone Taylor tripled in the tying run before scoring on a walk-off balk. Tommy Layne balked him in.

Iowa 12, NEW ORLEANS 8 – Iowa was ahead 10-0 in the third inning, with Ryan Court driving in four runs. Story from New Orleans.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 28th, 2018 at 10:14 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.