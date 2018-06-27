Las Vegas Wins Late; Early Game Today

Tacoma lost to Las Vegas in the late innings on Tuesday night, 3-2, and plays an early game today at 11:35 AM.

The Rainiers led 1-0 after seven innings last night, but Las Vegas scored three times in the top of the eighth to win it. Tacoma loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth, but only scored one run.

It was the first time this season Tacoma had a lead after seven innings and lost. The Rainiers are now 36-1 this year in that situation.

The bullpen had a stellar 2.88 ERA in the month of June prior to yesterday’s game. Somebody finally got the Rainiers in the late innings, and it was Vegas.

With the quick turnaround, there was no time for anyone to dwell on last night’s game. We’ll be on the air at 11:20 on 850 AM.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s six-game home win streak ended with a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas. Williams Perez tossed six shutout innings in his Tacoma debut, but former Rainier Patrick Kivlehan went 4-for-4 with three doubles, including the go-ahead RBI in the eighth.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers added Williams Perez to the active roster, and placed pitcher Tucker Healy on the disabled list with a sprained ankle.

TODAY: Las Vegas (34-44) at Tacoma (41-37), 11:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Corey Oswalt (4-4, 5.32) at RHP Casey Lawrence (6-2, 2.37)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games… Gordon Beckham has reached base in 12 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 7-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas is playing better recently, taking 3-of-4 from Reno prior to coming to Tacoma… the offense received a boost when top prospect Peter Alonso and infielder Jeff McNeil were promoted from Double-A; both were tearing up the Eastern League… McNeil has an eight-game hitting streak… Patrick Kivlehan is 11-for-19 over his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas now has four former Tacoma Rainiers players: pitcher Cody Martin, infielder Ty Kelly, and outfielders Patrick Kivlehan and Ezeqiuel Carrera.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune also includes a section on the improved Shawn Armstrong .

. Kyle Seager and James Paxton led the Mariners to a 3-2 win in Baltimore.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

EL PASO 9, Fresno 5 – a six-run rally in the third inning spurred the Chihuahuas. Franmil Reyes doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Shane Peterson hit a two-run homer. Tacoma remains 5.5 games behind Fresno.

RENO 13, Salt Lake 2 – Angels pitching prospect Griffin Canning learned about pitching in Reno, allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings. Yasmany Tomas hit two doubles, a homer, and drove in four runs.

ALBUQUERQUE 13, Sacramento 8 – the Giants sent Jeff Samardzjia to Albuquerque on a road rehab assignment, and he gave up five runs in the first inning on homers by Mike Tauchman and Jordan Patterson. Story from Albuquerque.

Memphis 11, COLORADO SPRINGS 4 – Luke Voit scored four runs and Tyler O’Neill drove in four runs for the Redbirds. O’Neill hit his 16th home run.

ROUND ROCK 3, Omaha 2 – hot hitting Willie Calhoun hit a two-run double for the Express.

Nashville 5, OKLAHOMA CITY 4 – Jorge Mateo drove in the winning run with a triple in the top of the ninth inning (and he was thrown out at the plate going for an inside-the-parker).

NEW ORLEANS 3, Iowa 1 – I’ve been dreading this. Odrisamer Despaigne pitched 5.1 scoreless innings for New Orleans, making me have to spell his name.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 at 7:15 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.