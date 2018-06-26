Rainiers Win Again, But Place Key Starter On Disabled List

The Rainiers beat Las Vegas on Monday night in the opening game of a nine-game homestand, 6-1. Ross Detwiler had a terrific outing, pitching into the eighth inning and earning the win.

There was some bad news, though. Starting pitcher Rob Whalen was placed on the seven-day disabled list prior to the game. Whalen, who leads the team with seven wins and has made 14 starts this season, left his previous start after just three innings due to shoulder stiffness.

Whalen has been one of three Tacoma starting pitchers who have been very consistent this season, along with Christian Bergman and Casey Lawrence.

With Ariel Miranda still on the disabled list due to his ongoing fingernail/blister problems, the Mariners have moved Williams Perez up from Double-A Arkansas to make the start in Whalen’s spot tonight.

The team continues to play well, with last night’s win moving the club to a season-best five games over .500.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: A simple game, really: Ross Detwiler was dominant, shutting down Las Vegas into the eighth inning, while Dan Vogelbach and Garrett Kennedy homered with men on base. Tacoma won, 6-1. The Rainiers have won eight of the last ten games overall, and their last six in a row at home.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday RHP Ryan Cook reported from Seattle, OF Cameron Perkins was activated from the disabled list, and infielder Adam Law returned from Double-A Arkansas. RHP Rob Whalen and INF Danny Muno were placed on the disabled list, and infielder Logan Taylor was sent to Arkansas. A move will have to be made today to open up a spot for Williams Perez.

TODAY: Las Vegas (33-44) at Tacoma (41-36), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-3.

PITCHERS: LHP P.J. Conlon (2-5, 7.39) at RHP Williams Perez (-)

Perez makes his Tacoma debut today, coming up from Double-A Arkansas where he went 1-0, 2.86 in four starts. The Mariners signed him in early June; he has pitched in the majors for the Atlanta Braves and was with the Iowa Cubs last season.

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games… Gordon Beckham has reached base in 11 straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 7-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak… David Freitas has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas is playing better recently, taking 3-of-4 from Reno prior to coming to Tacoma… the offense received a boost when top prospect Peter Alonso and infielder Jeff McNeil were promoted from Double-A; both were tearing up the Eastern League… infielder Christian Colon has a six-game hitting streak… McNeil has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas now has four former Tacoma Rainiers players: pitcher Cody Martin, infielder Ty Kelly, and outfielders Patrick Kivlehan and Ezeqiuel Carrera.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Rainiers game story from The News Tribune focuses on the performance by Ross Detwiler .

. The Mariners won the opening game of the Baltimore series behind Felix Hernandez .

. MiLB.com has a PCL Notebook, which includes a little blurb on Ian Miller.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

EL PASO 7, Fresno 5 – Shane Peterson hit two doubles and a homer, driving in four runs for the Chihuahuas. Tacoma picked up a game on first place Fresno and is currently 5.5 games out of first.

Salt Lake 9, RENO 6 – the Bees welcomed Jose Fernandez back from the big leagues, put him in the leadoff spot, and watched him collect three hits including a home run.

Sacramento 9, ALBUQUERQUE 4 – the River Cats hit four home runs, including two by Chris Shaw. Story from Albuquerque.

Iowa 4, NEW ORLEANS 3 – infielder Ryan Court hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and the I-Cubs won for just the second time in their last 12 games. Story from New Orleans.

ROUND ROCK 7, Omaha 1 – the Express connected for 14 hits, including three by leadoff man Drew Robinson. Andy Ibanez and Hunter Cole homered.

COLORADO SPRINGS 8, Memphis 3 – Keon Broxton‘s pinch-hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning opened up a close game.

Nashville at OKLAHOMA CITY – postponed due to wet grounds, doubleheader today.

