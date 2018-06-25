Rainiers Home For Lengthy Stretch

The Rainiers survived their four-game trip to Salt Lake City, getting a series split with the Angels Triple-A club and returning home for another nice, long homestand.

Tacoma has nine straight home games at Cheney Stadium, starting with tonight’s game at 6:05. Las Vegas is in town for the first four games, and then Reno visits for a five-game series. The homestand ends with the annual July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza next Tuesday.

The last homestand was a big success, with Tacoma going 6-1 over a week at Cheney. The team has won its last five home games coming into tonight.

Overall, the club continues to perform well. The Rainiers are 11-4 over the last 15 games, and is sitting a season-best four games over .500.

Both Las Vegas and Reno are well under the .500 mark this year, but we need to put an asterisk by that sentence. Las Vegas has been playing better lately, winning five-of-six coming into town. And Reno, well… we have always had trouble with them.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Tacoma used terrific relief pitching to take down Salt Lake on Sunday, 5-4, and earn a split of the four-game road series. Darin Gillies, Tyler Higgins, and Shawn Armstrong combined to work four scoreless innings while protecting a one-run lead in difficult pitching conditions. Ian Miller connected for a two-run triple, and Seth Mejias-Brean doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning.

ROSTER MOVES: We are expecting several today. Of note, outfielder Cameron Perkins played in four rehabilitation games with Everett while the Rainiers were in Salt Lake City; it seems likely he’ll come off the disabled list.

TODAY: Las Vegas (33-43) at Tacoma (40-36), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: New York Mets.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-3.

PITCHERS: TBA at LHP Ross Detwiler (1-1, 5.63)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in ten of his last 12 games… Gordon Beckham has had multiple hits in each game of a five-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in ten straight games… Kirk Nieuwenhuis has gone 6-for-12 during a three-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas is playing better recently, having won five of the last six games including taking 3-of-4 from Reno… the offense received a boost when top prospect Peter Alonso and infielder Jeff McNeil were promoted from Double-A; both were tearing up the Eastern League… infielder Christian Colon has a five-game hitting streak, and he has homered in two straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Las Vegas now has four former Tacoma Rainiers players: pitcher Cody Martin, infielder Ty Kelly, and outfielders Patrick Kivlehan and Ezeqiuel Carrera.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The M’s were shut out by Chris Sale and lost in Boston, 5-0.

and lost in Boston, 5-0. Bob Dutton looks at the big picture concerning the Mariners.

Several PCL players, including a Las Vegas player who will appear at Cheney Stadium tonight, make appearances on Baseball America’s weekly Prospect Hot Sheet.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

LAS VEGAS 4, Reno 3 – Zach Borenstein hit a walk-off RBI double to give Las Vegas the win. Story from Las Vegas.

El Paso 12, SACRAMENTO 6 – there were Chihuahuas all over the bases at Raley Field, as El Paso banged out 19 hits. Javy Guerra, Shane Peterson, and Carlos Asuaje had three hits apiece.

Round Rock 5, NASHVILLE 2 – Drew Robinson led off the game with a home run and the Express rolled to victory.

OMAHA 8, Oklahoma City 0 – Trevor Oaks pitched six shutout innings against his former team, lowering his ERA to 2.05. Donnie Dewees tripled and homered for Omaha. Story from Omaha.

MEMPHIS 11, New Orleans 5 – two Redbirds had huge games: Rangel Ravelo was 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBI, and Adolis Garcia went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI.

Colorado Springs 2, IOWA 0 – rehabilitating Zach Davies and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout. Iowa has lost ten of its last 11 games.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, June 25th, 2018 at 11:53 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.