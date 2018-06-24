Rainiers Look For Split In SLC

The quick little four-game road trip to Salt Lake City ends with a day game today. The Rainiers need a win to get out of town with a series split.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: One day after scoring 17 runs on 21 hits, Tacoma’s offense was shut down in a 4-1 loss to Salt Lake on Saturday night. The Rainiers did get nine hits, but they hit into four double plays effectively ending several rallies. Gordon Beckham and David Freitas each had two hits.

TODAY: Tacoma (39-36) at Salt Lake (43-32), 12:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 6-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Bryan Evans (0-0, 7.36) at LHP Jose Suarez (0-2, 3.57)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games… Gordon Beckham has a four-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in nine straight games… in his last six games John Andreoli has reached base 13 times, with eight hits and five walks, scoring seven runs.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 3-4 on a road trip through Oklahoma City and Colorado Springs… the Bees lead minor league baseball in runs scored and home runs… Jabari Blash is 6-for-10 with three homers in his last three PCL games… Dustin Ackley is batting .522 (12-for-23) with runners in scoring position and two outs in the inning… Rymer Liriano has been a problem for the Rainiers in this series; he’s 6-for-10 with a homer.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently employ former Rainiers Jabari Blash, Dustin Ackley and Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has an article on the Rainiers recent defensive prowess.

Mike Leake was the stopper as the Mariners ended their five-game losing streak with a 7-2 win at Boston on Saturday.

was the stopper as the Mariners ended their five-game losing streak with a 7-2 win at Boston on Saturday. The Mariners need Robinson Cano , Larry Stone writes.

, Larry Stone writes. Ryan Divish has one of his Sunday Mariners mailbags.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Albuquerque 3/1, FRESNO 2/2 – a doubleheader split in Fresno, and the Rainiers now trail the first place Grizzlies by seven games. Fresno won the second game on a walk-off hit by Kyle Tucker.

El Paso 3, SACRAMENTO 1 – the River Cats had a solid rehab start by Johnny Cueto, but Colin Rea tossed six strong innings for El Paso and earned the win.

LAS VEGAS 14, Reno 11 – it was a Sin City Slugfest, with Las Vegas first baseman Peter Alonso hitting three home runs including a grand slam. Story from Las Vegas.

Round Rock 2, NASHVILLE 1 (10) – Drew Robinson homered in the ninth to tie it, and Hanser Alberto drove in the winning run in the tenth for the Express.

Oklahoma City 7, OMAHA 5 – the Dodgers were led by Alex Verdugo, who had three hits. Story from Omaha.

MEMPHIS 2, New Orleans 1 – Dakota Hudson became the PCL’s first ten-game winner, delivering eight strong innings. He’s 10-2, 2.04.

Colorado Springs 4/2, IOWA 2/0 – a doubleheader sweep for the visiting team, and Iowa has now lost nine of the last ten games.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 7:17 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.