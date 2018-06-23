Rainiers Exterminate Bees, 17-1

The Rainiers absolutely whacked Salt Lake on Friday night, claiming a 17-1 victory in front of 9,324 disgruntled Bees fans. It was a successful evening.

Tacoma had runners on base all game: 21 hits and 11 walks makes 32 base runners over nine innings.

It got so bad for Salt Lake that this happened: with a runner at second base and one out in the ninth inning, Zach Vincej lined out to third baseman Taylor Ward. Thinking it was the last out of the inning, Ward tossed the ball to a fan in the seats. Since it actually was the second out of the inning, the umpires awarded two bases and the runner at second base was pointed home.

That’s how the Rainiers scored their 17th and final run, and it was a fitting end to the proceedings.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers trounced Salt Lake, 17-1, setting season highs for hits (21) and runs. Kirk Nieuwenhuis broke out of a slump by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, while John Andreoli, Andrew Aplin, and Gordon Beckham each had three hits. The Rainiers have won 10 of their last 12 games.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rainiers did not have any roster moves yesterday, and at the moment none are expected today.

TODAY: Tacoma (39-35) at Salt Lake (42-32), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 5-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (4-4, 4.30) at TBA

This was supposed to be a ‘bullpen day’ for Salt Lake, but yesterday became a bullpen day when their starter got knocked out in the second inning. Not sure what their plan is for today’s game.

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games… Gordon Beckham has a three-game hitting streak, and he has reached base in eight straight games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in 11 straight games, mostly due to walks… in his last five games John Andreoli has reached base 12 times, with seven hits and five walks, scoring seven runs.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 3-4 on a road trip through Oklahoma City and Colorado Springs… the Bees lead minor league baseball in runs scored and home runs… Jabari Blash is 6-for-10 with three homers in his last three PCL games… Dustin Ackley had a two-out RBI single last night; he’s batting .522 (12-for-23) with runners in scoring position and two outs in the inning.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently employ former Rainiers Jabari Blash, Dustin Ackley and Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners had a rough one, wasting a pair of three-run homers by Nelson Cruz and blowing two big leads in a 14-10 loss to the Red Sox.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

Albuquerque 7, FRESNO 5 – the Grizzlies six-game win streak ended, and the Rainiers are 6.5 games out of first. ‘Topes centerfielder Garrett Hampson went 5-for-5, and Raimel Tapia hit three doubles. Story from MiLB.com.

El Paso 3, SACRAMENTO 0 – Luis Perdomo and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout for the Chihuahuas.

Reno 5, LAS VEGAS 4 – the Aces snapped a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth inning when Ildemaro Vargas tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Socrates homered and boosted his batting average to .355. Story from Las Vegas.

IOWA 4, Colorado Springs 3 – the I-Cubs ended a seven-game losing streak when David Bote drew a bases loaded, walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Round Rock 3, NASHVILLE 2 – former Rainiers pitcher Adrian Sampson started for Round Rock, lasting six innings and allowing one run. He’s coming back from elbow surgery.

OMAHA 6, Oklahoma City 3 – rehabilitating Lucas Duda singled, homered, and drove in three runs to lead the Omaha attack. Story from Omaha.

MEMPHIS 5, New Orleans 4 – trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Oscar Mercado hit a game-tying two-run double, stole third base, and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at 10:56 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.