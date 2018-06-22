Bees Do Their Thing, Take Opener

The Salt Lake Bees lead all of the minor leagues and are second in professional baseball when it comes to hitting home runs, and that’s how they beat the Rainiers in the series opener on Thursday night.

Jabari Blash hit an early solo shot for the Bees, and then after the Rainiers cut a 4-0 deficit down to 4-3, Rymer Liriano launched a two-run blast in the eighth inning to seal the game for Salt Lake. The Bees won, 6-3.

Salt Lake’s 110 home runs trails only the New York Yankees 122. As you surely noticed, the Yankees just swept the Mariners by hitting eight dingers in a three-game series.

So, the question is, can the Rainiers keep the Bees in the ballpark and win two of the next three games to steal a split on the road?

Tacoma is starting Casey Lawrence tonight, and he is on a run of terrific pitching. Over his last three starts Lawrence has allowed just two earned runs in 22.1 innings pitched, lowering his ERA from 3.64 down to 2.52. He would rank fourth in the league in ERA if he had pitched enough innings to qualify (he is six innings short).

Lawrence has allowed five home runs in 52 innings this season, but none during this three-start stretch in which he has been so dominant.

Hopefully Lawrence can keep the Bees in check, and the Rainiers can get the offense going tonight.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: Salt Lake took the first game of the series, 6-3, ending the Rainiers five-game winning streak. Rob Whalen allowed eight hits and three runs in three innings before leaving the game with shoulder discomfort. Tacoma pulled within one run at 4-3 in the eighth, but a two-run homer by Rymer Liriano sealed it for the Bees.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Mariners activated reliever Nick Vincent from the disabled list, and optioned reliever Ryan Cook to Tacoma. Cook has three days to report, which might mean that we won’t see him until the team returns home on Monday. He does not count on the Tacoma roster until he arrives.

TODAY: Tacoma (38-35) at Salt Lake (42-31), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 5-1.

The Rainiers are having trouble with the first-place Bees. Most of the games have been close, but Salt Lake has had the advantage.

PITCHERS: RHP Casey Lawrence (5-2, 2.42) at RHP Felix Pena (1-0, 1.80)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has been successful in his last ten stolen base attempts, and he has hit safely in eight of his last ten games… Gordon Beckham hit a pair of doubles last night, and he has reached base in six straight games… Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in ten straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 3-4 on a road trip through Oklahoma City and Colorado Springs… the Bees lead minor league baseball in runs scored and home runs… Ben Revere has a seven-game hitting streak… Dustin Ackley had a two-out RBI single last night; he’s batting .522 (12-for-23) with runners in scoring position and two outs in the inning.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently employ former Rainiers Jabari Blash, Dustin Ackley and Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

With top prospect Griffin Canning making his Triple-A debut against the Rainiers last night, the game generated some media attention. Here is the local report from one of the Salt Lake City papers, and we have a report on Canning from MiLB.com.

making his Triple-A debut against the Rainiers last night, the game generated some media attention. Here is the local report from one of the Salt Lake City papers, and we have a report on Canning from MiLB.com. The Mariners ended up getting swept by the bashing Bronx Bombers, dropping a 4-3 decision on Thursday. Seattle has lost four in a row for the first time this season.

Around the PCL (home team in CAPS):

FRESNO 8, Albuquerque 0 – Cy Sneed had a no-hit bid broken up in the seventh inning, but he shook it off and completed a two-hit shutout in one of the PCL’s finest pitching performances of the season. He struck out 11 and used just 105 pitches. Story from MiLB.com.

El Paso 10, SACRAMENTO 1 – rehabilitating Austin Hedges went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, three runs scored, and three RBI. Allen Craig added four hits for the Chihuahuas.

LAS VEGAS 5, Reno 3 – the 51s received a strong start from P.J. Conlon, and Peter Alonso doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Story from Las Vegas.

New Orleans 2, MEMPHIS 1 (10) – after a strong start by Jarlin Garcia, New Orleans won the game in the tenth on a bases loaded walk drawn by Braxton Lee.

Oklahoma City 7, OMAHA 1 – Dodgers starter Manny Banuelos continued his fine season, tossing six shutout innings with nine strikeouts to improve his numbers to 8-3, 2.88 on the year. Story from Omaha.

NASHVILLE 7, Round Rock 4 – Ramon Laureano and Sheldon Neuse homered to lead the Sounds. It was the first Triple-A home run for Neuse.

Colorado Springs 5, IOWA 0 – Sky Sox starter Aaron Wilkerson along with three relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout.

