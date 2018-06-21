Rolling Rainiers Take Show On Road

After an off day spent entirely at home yesterday, the Rainiers woke up early this morning and took the short flight to Salt Lake City to start a four-game series tonight.

Tacoma is the hottest team in the PCL at the moment, having won nine of the last ten games and moving a season-best four games over .500 on the year.

The Rainiers just completed their best homestand of the season – by far. Tacoma won six of the seven games against Omaha and Iowa, and they won the last five in a row.

Now the team hits the road, where success has been happening for a while now. The Rainiers have a winning record away from home this season, 19-17. More recently, the team has won 14 of its last 22 away games.

A tough opponent awaits. Salt Lake is in first place in the Pac-South, although it has recently stumbled having los six of the last nine while the roster has been in a state of churn. However, the Bees are getting several key players back from the big leagues for this series (Jabari Blash, Kaleb Cowart, Nolan Fontana, Juan Graterol).

Salt Lake looked impressive the one time the Rainiers faced them. The Bees won four-of-five at Tacoma, May 30 – June 3. Two of Salt Lake’s wins were one-run games, and a third one occurred in extra innings.

Tacoma is playing a lot better now than it was during that previous series. This should be a fun four games in Salt Lake City.

RAINIERS ROUND-UP

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers were off yesterday. On Tuesday they beat Iowa, 5-4, to complete their first four-game sweep of the season. Danny Muno hit the go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning. Tacoma used eight pitchers on a true “bullpen day.”

ROSTER MOVES: Tacoma expects to add catcher David Freitas and pitcher Rob Whalen to the active roster today. Both were optioned to Tacoma by the Mariners a couple of days ago. Outfielder Cameron Perkins has started a rehabilitation stint with Everett.

TODAY: Tacoma (38-34) at Salt Lake (41-31), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 4-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Rob Whalen (7-3, 4.50) at RHP Griffin Canning (-)

We get to see the Triple-A debut of Griffin Canning, who is one of the fastest-moving pitching prospects in the minors. A second round pick out of UCLA in 2017, Canning has moved from Class-A to Double-A to Triple-A in half of a season. He put up a 1.97 ERA in ten Double-A starts.

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has been successful in his last ten stolen base attempts, and he has hit safely in eight of his last ten games… Zach Vincej is 7-for-19 in his last six games… Seth Mejias-Brean has a three-game hitting streak… Dan Vogelbach has reached base safely in nine straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 3-4 on a road trip through Oklahoma City and Colorado Springs. The Bees have gone 3-6 over the last nine games amidst a plethora of transactions due to a crazy number of injuries suffered by the major league Angels… Ben Revere and Nolan Fontana have six-game hitting streaks… the Bees had 24 hits in their final game at Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Bees currently employ former Rainiers Dustin Ackley and Dylan Unsworth.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Around the PCL:

The entire league was off yesterday. Of note from Tuesday’s games: Fresno completed a four-game sweep at Round Rock with a 5-3 victory, maintaining a 6.5-game lead over Tacoma. Salt Lake won its final game ever at Colorado Springs 17-9, collecting 24 hits.

